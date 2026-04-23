Olive Garden's Highest-Sodium Entree Has Over 60% More Than The Daily Limit

Checking our favorite menu items' nutritional information can be a sobering experience. While it's entirely possible for something to be both healthy and delicious, too often the reason food tastes sinfully decadent is because it is. Regrettably, this is the case with Olive Garden's Chicken Tortelloni Alfredo, which contains a stunning 3,720mg of sodium, or over 60% more than the daily sodium limit recommended by the American Heart Foundation (via Heart.org). Described by Olive Garden's official website as "Asiago-filled tortelloni baked in Alfredo with a blend of Italian cheese and toasted breadcrumbs, topped with sliced grilled chicken," we won't deny the appeal — there's a reason it nabbed the number one spot in our ranking and taste test of Olive Garden pastas. Likewise, we also reckon it's the ultra-creamy and rich pasta dish you should always order at Olive Garden.

While the human body needs a moderate amount of salt in order to function, consuming too much can increase blood pressure, raising the risk of heart disease and strokes. The American Heart Foundation warns that Americans consume far too much sodium — more than 3,300g daily! — and that a whopping 70% of that, at least, comes from packaged, prepared, or restaurant food. So, if you're an Olive Garden fan who's watching their sodium intake, what to do? Check the nutritional information for the Olive Garden menu, and you'll find the Fettucine Alfredo, Seafood Alfredo, and Shrimp Alfredo all feature less than the AHF-recommended max of 2,300mg of sodium. With only 650mg, the healthiest Olive Garden meal you can order is the chain's lunchtime spaghetti with marinara sauce.