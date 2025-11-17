Here's The Healthiest Meal You Can Possibly Order At Olive Garden

Olive Garden may be known for its never-ending pasta bowls and unlimited breadsticks, but these are dishes and amounts to avoid if you're trying to eat healthily or keep an eye on how nutritious your meals are. But there are Olive Garden menu options that are healthier than others. For the healthiest meal you can possibly order at Olive Garden, look to their lunch menu, and order the spaghetti with marinara sauce, which has a total of 290 calories, 6 grams of fat, 650 milligrams of sodium, 50 grams of carbohydrates, 4 grams of fiber, and 9 grams of protein.

This option is healthy due to its smaller size than a dinner portion, and the general nutritional benefits. It will fill you up and nourish you. The next best option, which will also make you feel a bit more full with extra protein is the lunch menu spaghetti with meat sauce, which has more calories and fat, but also a lot more protein for a total of 360 calories, 12 grams of fat, 530 milligrams of sodium, 51 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of fiber, and 14 grams of protein.