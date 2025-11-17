Here's The Healthiest Meal You Can Possibly Order At Olive Garden
Olive Garden may be known for its never-ending pasta bowls and unlimited breadsticks, but these are dishes and amounts to avoid if you're trying to eat healthily or keep an eye on how nutritious your meals are. But there are Olive Garden menu options that are healthier than others. For the healthiest meal you can possibly order at Olive Garden, look to their lunch menu, and order the spaghetti with marinara sauce, which has a total of 290 calories, 6 grams of fat, 650 milligrams of sodium, 50 grams of carbohydrates, 4 grams of fiber, and 9 grams of protein.
This option is healthy due to its smaller size than a dinner portion, and the general nutritional benefits. It will fill you up and nourish you. The next best option, which will also make you feel a bit more full with extra protein is the lunch menu spaghetti with meat sauce, which has more calories and fat, but also a lot more protein for a total of 360 calories, 12 grams of fat, 530 milligrams of sodium, 51 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of fiber, and 14 grams of protein.
Other healthy options at Olive Garden
Olive Garden may be known for pasta, but other healthy options contain fewer carbs and more protein, if that's what you're looking for. One serving of the minestrone soup, house salad with signature Italian dressing, and a plain breadstick makes for a filling and nutritious meal at 390 calories, 55 grams of carbohydrates, 12 grams of protein, and 12 grams of fat. The downside is the sodium content, which is more than 1,800 milligrams. You can cut the fat by skipping the dressing if you really must. Swap the minestrone for the pasta fagioli and you'll add an additional 40 calories and 4 grams of fat per serving while cutting your sodium by 100 milligrams and increasing your protein by 3 grams. Add a side of grilled chicken for a more filling meal while adding just 130 calories, 2.5 grams of fat, 540 milligrams of sodium, and a whopping 26 grams of protein.
Do say no to the famous cheese grater, and skip on dessert, too, which can add an additional 470 calories if you pick tiramisu, or a massive 980 calories for the chocolate lasagna. For an alternative sweet bite, take advantage of the crème de menthe Andes chocolate mints that Olive Garden gives you at the end of your meal — a single serving of two pieces contains just 50 calories, 3 grams of fat, and 5 grams of sugar.