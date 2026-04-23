Why People Put Soap Near Tomato Plants — And Whether You Should Too

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Here at Tasting Table, we're all about a DIY remedy. But, admittedly, some are more sound than others. Today, we're shining the spotlight on one affordable, non-toxic product for keeping ants, rabbits, and deer away from your tomato plants (allegedly). To keep harmful chemicals away from food, and plant-damaging pests out of the garden, many gardeners place a few bars of soap around their tomato plants. Specifically, Irish Spring deodorant bar soap.

Per the theory, the secret ingredient is picaridin — a manmade compound found in Irish Spring bar soap that (happily) also repels insects. Meanwhile, the soap's strong citrus fragrance is thought to help keep rabbits and deer away, and many gardeners maintain that Irish Spring's lemon and eucalyptus oil repel mosquitos. Although, in actuality, the ingredients label listed on Irish Spring's packaging currently does not list either oil. Don't ditch your citronella candles just yet.

To use the bar soap strategy, simply cut that soap into chunks and place them near your tomato plants. For taller plants, place the soap chunks in mesh bags and hang the bags on stakes a foot or two off the ground. Alternatively, the soap can also be shredded with a cheese grater, then sprinkled around the garden for more thorough distribution. Irish Spring bar soap won't harm vegetation, grass, or soil, but water and exposure will break down the soap's active ingredients over time. Replace the bars (or throw out a fresh sprinkle of soap shreds) once a month, or after a rainstorm.