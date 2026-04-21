'Spit-Them-Out Bad': The Discontinued Lay's Potato Chips That Had Fans Disgusted

The current oeuvre of Lay's chip flavors is filled with off-the-wall offerings from Dill Pickle to Chesapeake Bay Crab Spice. But, over the years, the chip giant has rolled out more than a few limited-time chip flavors that no one remembers anymore. In the case of one particularly unpopular snack, maybe foodies haven't forgotten it per se, but rather repressed it. Lay's Cappuccino Chips were even worse than they sound.

The brand's cappuccino-flavored chips hit grocery store shelves in 2014 as one of four finalists in the brand's "Do Us A Flavor" contest. Per the promotion, Lay's asked fans to submit chip flavor ideas, which would be voted on online for a grand prize of $1 million. The other three finalist flavors were Wasabi Ginger, Mango Salsa, and Cheddar Bacon Mac & Cheese — all of which arguably make a lot more sense than the avant-garde, sweet "cappuccino" chip. As printed on each bag, the cappuccino flavor was submitted by customer Chad Scott.

A commercial product description of the chips promised "earthy, bold espresso notes along with soft, creamy dairy and just a hint of cinnamon" (via Instacart). Per the ingredients label, the chips were dusted with "cappuccino seasoning," cinnamon, brown sugar, sea salt, butter, milk, and "natural coffee flavor." Some praised the snack for its inspired likeness to the promised cappuccino flavor and aroma, while others argued that the combination simply does not work, no matter how "true to form" its execution.