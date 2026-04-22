What To Do If Your Prime Rib Is Cooked Outside But Cold In The Center

A prime rib is a beautiful piece of meat that can be exquisite when prepared properly, but because of its scale and density, doing so can be tricky. Heat travels from the surface inward, and a large roast gives it a substantial distance to cover. As the outer layer is permeated by the hot, dry air in the oven, moisture evaporates off the surface of the meat, which results in a nice, brown crust forming. Inside, the center is protected by sheer mass, warming more gradually as heat works its way inward.

When it all lines up, you get a balanced contrast between the deeply browned exterior, sometimes called a bark, and a warm, evenly pink interior. When it doesn't work out, a big, expensive prime rib can go to waste, ending up either too dry all the way through, or picturesque on the exterior but cold and still-raw on the inside. Tasting Table spoke with chef and culinary expert Dennis Littley to address the latter. "If a prime rib is cooked on the outside yet still cool/cold inside," he explains, "it generally indicates that it was either improperly cooked or did not receive sufficient time at a consistent roasting temperature."

Once the temperature gap is established, certain choices make it harder to close. You might be tempted to jack up the temperature to try to force heat into the uncooked center area, but more intense heat will simultaneously push the outside further along, deepening the crust past the ideal, satisfyingly-crusty-bark point and into dry, drier, driest territory. This is why Littley cautions against attempting to "blast it with high heat," because it will "result in overcooking the outside even more."