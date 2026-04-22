The Over-The-Top Pizza Hut Stuffed Crust That Never Made It Out Of Australia

The Pizza Hut Four'N Twenty Stuffed Crust Pizza might sound questionable if you don't live down under, but in Australia, meat pies are an iconic and nationally beloved dish. Baking them into a pizza crust is no weirder than turning Wendy's chili into a dip for chicken nuggets or Burger King's quadruple-patty cheeseburger. Fast food isn't about playing by the rules — it's about staying top of mind. Yet, even in Australia this creation likely would not have ranked as one of the best Pizza Hut menu items.

Still, there's no way that this dish would have worked in any other market, except perhaps New Zealand). As per early reviews by staffers at The Guardian, this pizza was best left to those heading home from the bar in the wee morning hours. "The joy of a pie is in its flaky, crisp pastry," wrote one reviewer. "In Pizza Hut's attempt, frozen pies are popped in to the edges, surrounded by mounds of pizza dough, making the bases soft and soggy." Another staffer added: "Plopping a tiny, tasteless pie on each pizza slice piece — there was barely any mince to be seen — is the latest attempt to solve Pizza Hut's crust problem."

Since the Pizza Hut Four'N Twenty Stuffed Crust Pizza did not live on past its limited-edition window, it was likely not a hit in Australia. However, it didn't completely ruin the chain's reputation. Despite its apparent insult to the meat pie, ScrapeHero reports that there are still over 270 locations in the country.