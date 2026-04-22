Transform Chick-Fil-A Nuggets Into The Ultimate Southern Appetizer With 2 Easy Ingredients

As the indisputable best Chick-fil-A item, the pieces of poultry aren't really what comes to mind when you think of chicken nuggets. The succulent white meat and perfectly breaded exterior aren't something you'd find in every fast food restaurant, and their superior quality makes them ideal for a party appetizer — but not on a tray with waffle fries and sauces. Instead, pair Chick-fil-A nuggets with mini waffles and maple syrup for a tasty Southern hors d'oeuvre.

When making the Southern classic, chicken and waffles, chicken that's juicy and flavorful with little to no bones is what you want — and Chick-fil-A delivers that in bite-sized form. With a tray of catered nuggets from the chain, all you need are matching mini waffles and maple syrup to complete the recipe. In a YouTube video, Chick-fil-A secures the waffle and chicken together using a toothpick and drizzles over maple syrup using a spoon. You can garnish with parsley or serve as is.