Transform Chick-Fil-A Nuggets Into The Ultimate Southern Appetizer With 2 Easy Ingredients
As the indisputable best Chick-fil-A item, the pieces of poultry aren't really what comes to mind when you think of chicken nuggets. The succulent white meat and perfectly breaded exterior aren't something you'd find in every fast food restaurant, and their superior quality makes them ideal for a party appetizer — but not on a tray with waffle fries and sauces. Instead, pair Chick-fil-A nuggets with mini waffles and maple syrup for a tasty Southern hors d'oeuvre.
When making the Southern classic, chicken and waffles, chicken that's juicy and flavorful with little to no bones is what you want — and Chick-fil-A delivers that in bite-sized form. With a tray of catered nuggets from the chain, all you need are matching mini waffles and maple syrup to complete the recipe. In a YouTube video, Chick-fil-A secures the waffle and chicken together using a toothpick and drizzles over maple syrup using a spoon. You can garnish with parsley or serve as is.
Elevate bite-sized chicken and waffles with bold ingredients
Chick-fil-A's nuggets are delicious enough to stand on their own, but the taste is scaled-back enough to withstand flavor-packed additions. To elevate the sweet and salty combo, add in a touch of spice with hot honey. You can use a store-bought bottle, or mix the condiment with melted butter and Chick-fil-A's zesty buffalo sauce in place of maple syrup.
If you like your heat to come with a nice crunch, add a slice or two of jalapeno on top of the nugget and hold it in place with the toothpick. Sprinkle shredded cheese on top for a savory bite, or make mini versions of homemade jalapeño and cheddar waffles for evenly dispersed heat. To truly give the appetizers a Southern flair, add a swipe of pimento cheese on the waffles instead.
For a sticky, sweet finish on the waffles, coat the nuggets in a rich bourbon sauce. Brush the sauce on top of the chicken nuggets and let it caramelize slightly in the air fryer or oven before placing them on the waffles with bacon and a sprinkle of green onions.