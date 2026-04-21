These 2 Ingredients Give Butter Beans A Seriously Bold Southern-Style Flavor

True to their name, butter beans' decadent taste makes them a staple in Southern cuisine. The tender legumes are mild enough to feature in a wide variety of recipes, but the right accompaniments make them a starring dish. To transform butter beans into an even richer Southern meal, cook them with andouille sausage and ham hocks.

Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn uses the two meats to amp up the pulses in her creamy Southern-style butter beans. The recipe pulls on ingredients enjoyed throughout the region, namely Louisiana, to create a delicious hodge-podge that embodies Southern cuisine. "My favorite Southern food is filled with Cajun seasoning, cooked bell peppers, and spicy andouille sausage, and some of my favorite ways to elevate a dish are with those very elements," she says. The spiced sausage lends a meaty flavor to the beans, while ham hocks create a luxurious broth from their fat.

McGlinn starts by frying the andouille sausages to create an umami-rich base for the dish. After removing the sausage, fry chopped peppers, onions, and celery in their stead, allowing the vegetables to soak in the meaty flavors. Once softened, pour in the beans, ham hocks, sausages, stock, and aromatics. After simmering for two and a half hours, the beans' starches and the fat from the meat should release, creating a thick, silky cream that coats the ingredients.