These 2 Ingredients Give Butter Beans A Seriously Bold Southern-Style Flavor
True to their name, butter beans' decadent taste makes them a staple in Southern cuisine. The tender legumes are mild enough to feature in a wide variety of recipes, but the right accompaniments make them a starring dish. To transform butter beans into an even richer Southern meal, cook them with andouille sausage and ham hocks.
Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn uses the two meats to amp up the pulses in her creamy Southern-style butter beans. The recipe pulls on ingredients enjoyed throughout the region, namely Louisiana, to create a delicious hodge-podge that embodies Southern cuisine. "My favorite Southern food is filled with Cajun seasoning, cooked bell peppers, and spicy andouille sausage, and some of my favorite ways to elevate a dish are with those very elements," she says. The spiced sausage lends a meaty flavor to the beans, while ham hocks create a luxurious broth from their fat.
McGlinn starts by frying the andouille sausages to create an umami-rich base for the dish. After removing the sausage, fry chopped peppers, onions, and celery in their stead, allowing the vegetables to soak in the meaty flavors. Once softened, pour in the beans, ham hocks, sausages, stock, and aromatics. After simmering for two and a half hours, the beans' starches and the fat from the meat should release, creating a thick, silky cream that coats the ingredients.
Creamy butter beans are the highlight of any Southern spread
Butter beans, andouille sausage, and ham hock-infused broth easily bring a bold flair to any meal. McGlinn bolsters the dish with Louisiana-inspired components, but you can scale back the other ingredients or amp them up to let the dish complement other meals. From a dash of brown sugar for a balanced taste to a splash of lemon juice or vinegar for tang, the bold ingredients can take it all.
The creamy, meat-heavy beans work with a range of sweet and savory Southern meals. Honeyed barbecue chicken or smoked turkey tastes delicious when paired with the side. To make things even heartier, spoon the velvety butter beans, ham, and sausage atop white rice for a simple yet filling meal. Complete the spread with buttery rolls and a side of green beans or collard greens.
The creamy butter beans, ham hocks, and sausages are meant to be simmered for over two hours, but if you're craving it for a quick weeknight meal, opt for canned butter beans. The starchy liquid in the can is great for thickening the dish, so you can get velvety results without having to wait for hours. As everything simmers on the stove, whip up some old-fashioned hot water cornbread to pair with your creamy Southern-style butter beans.