This Local-Approved Bagel Shop Serves A Sandwich That Couldn't Be More Miami

As a food writer, I've been known to go out of my way — and even further out of my allotted schedule — for a good bagel. In March 2024, I waited an hour to try the best bagels in Los Angeles, and I hated to say it was worth it. Later that year, I waited in an even longer line outside of a bagel shop in NYC — so long, in fact, that the business was threatened with eviction because of its lengthy queues. Where I'd never thought I'd spend so much time waiting on a boiled and baked ring of dough, however, is in the city I call home: Miami.

Over the years, Miami has changed a lot, and not always for the better — but its bagel culture has never seen brighter days. While Southeast Florida has always been home to a considerable Jewish population, the post-COVID influx of New Yorkers has brought with it even higher expectations for the city's bagels. Juxtapose that with the flavors and foods cognizant to its host of Latinos and its famous Cuban sandwiches, and you might think there's a wide gap. But right there, in that seemingly blank space, is a ventanita called El Bagel.

I first heard about El Bagel when my sister FaceTimed me to say she'd just seen Braxton Barrios, the former Miami Dolphins wide receiver, outside picking up an order for him and (presumably) his then-girlfriend, Alex Earle. While I knew I was late to discover this place if local celebrities were already being spotted there, that kind of hype never stopped me before. As it turns out, however, El Bagel isn't that kind of place. In fact, it's one of the few places left in the city that feels genuine, and it serves a sammy that couldn't be more Miami if it tried: the King Guava.