If You're Composting Used Tea Bags, Make Sure To Follow This Rule

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If you're a tea drinker, you're probably shocked by how many bags you can go through in a day. While you can re-steep them, depending on the type of tea you're drinking, you may not get as strong a cup. There are a lot of creative ways to repurpose tea bags, but some of them require more effort than you'd like to take on. So into the trash they go, which can make you feel a bit guilty about contributing to food waste.

However, there is a solution worth looking at: composting. Doing so allows food scraps to be recycled into organic material, which can be used for planting or gardening. Regardless of how you use your compost, it keeps food scraps out of landfills, which is a good thing. However, as any home composting guide will point out, not everything can be composted. If you're haphazardly tossing your tea bags into the compost bin, you could be setting yourself up for issues later down the line.

Plastic, metal, and inorganic compounds will not compost. So, if your tea bag has a metal staple affixing the bag to the string, or if the bag is made with plastic, it won't break down. These materials can disrupt the microbial activity in your pile and may harm your plants, which is bad news when gardening season is around the corner. Knowing what the tea bag is made of will help you decide whether it can be composted or not.