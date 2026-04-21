The Hands-Down Best Snickers Flavor Proves Nothing Beats The Classics
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Snickers is, without a doubt, one of the most beloved American chocolate bars. Originating from Chicago, and named after a family racehorse, it's been satisfying our sweet tooth since 1930. Over the many decades, the brand has expanded its lineup to include countless different flavors, either as permanent products or limited-time offerings. We picked 7 popular Snickers flavors and ranked them from worst to best in a quest to find the reigning one. As it turns out, nothing beats the original Snickers.
The very first Snickers flavor offers the perfect balance between milk chocolate, buttery caramel, chewy nougat, and roasted peanuts. It was the candy bar that shot the brand into fame, after all, so it has more than proven its deliciousness. As our taste tester rightfully pointed out, "Regular Snickers has a formula that doesn't just work — it's the blueprint." All of the other flavors were built upon it, which is why the original still sits in a category of its own almost a century later.
Because of this longevity, the original Snickers bar has another thing that no other flavor can touch: nostalgia. "I have been buying Snickers bars as snacks ever since I can remember. They were the first candy bar I ever bought with my own money," said one Amazon reviewer, calling the original Snickers "the greatest American chocolate bar." Another reviewer instead dubbed it "the OG king of all bars!"
The original Snickers has changed through the decades
Snickers is the most famous chocolate bar in the U.S., and while its original flavor may be the best of all, it has certainly gone through some changes in its long history. The first change was its size. A Snickers bar from the '80s, for example, weighed around 60 grams, while one purchased in 2022 weighed closer to 50 grams. The value for price has changed, as well. One Redditor crunched the numbers and concluded, "If a Snickers bar cost $0.25 in 1980 for 61.2 g, which is $0.90 in today's money, and a Snickers bar today is about $1.30 for 52.7 g, then we pay 44% more for 14% less candy."
People have also been reporting online that the flavor they remember from their youth isn't exactly the same anymore. And indeed, the recipe has also changed over the years. In the '50s, Snickers contained malted and sweetened condensed milk, which the modern-day Snickers doesn't have anymore. Today's bars do include artificial flavor, though, something they didn't have 70 years ago.
Despite these differences, the essence of the original Snickers has remained the same — the perfect blend of peanuts, nougat, chocolate, and caramel. It has clearly stood the test of time, and it boasts a continuity that people seem to love and trust. As one customer said in an Amazon review, "How can you go wrong with a Snickers?"