The Hands-Down Best Snickers Flavor Proves Nothing Beats The Classics

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Snickers is, without a doubt, one of the most beloved American chocolate bars. Originating from Chicago, and named after a family racehorse, it's been satisfying our sweet tooth since 1930. Over the many decades, the brand has expanded its lineup to include countless different flavors, either as permanent products or limited-time offerings. We picked 7 popular Snickers flavors and ranked them from worst to best in a quest to find the reigning one. As it turns out, nothing beats the original Snickers.

The very first Snickers flavor offers the perfect balance between milk chocolate, buttery caramel, chewy nougat, and roasted peanuts. It was the candy bar that shot the brand into fame, after all, so it has more than proven its deliciousness. As our taste tester rightfully pointed out, "Regular Snickers has a formula that doesn't just work — it's the blueprint." All of the other flavors were built upon it, which is why the original still sits in a category of its own almost a century later.

Because of this longevity, the original Snickers bar has another thing that no other flavor can touch: nostalgia. "I have been buying Snickers bars as snacks ever since I can remember. They were the first candy bar I ever bought with my own money," said one Amazon reviewer, calling the original Snickers "the greatest American chocolate bar." Another reviewer instead dubbed it "the OG king of all bars!"