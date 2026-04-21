If Texas Roadhouse is among your favorite steak joints, you may already know how it went from a napkin and a dream to be the chain we know today. You may also know that Texas Roadhouses's roots aren't in Texas, but Indiana; and, as of 2025, it is the largest casual-dining chain in the United States. But who actually owns Texas Roadhouse? It turns out, lots of folks do. The steakhouse chain with a net worth of billions is a publicly traded company owned by Texas Roadhouse, Inc.

The restaurant was founded by Kent Taylor in 1993 in Clarkesville, Indiana, and two years later the first franchise opened in Kentucky. In 2004, Texas Roadhouse initiated its first public offering, and it's now owned by shareholders, with the majority of shares being held by institutional investors like Vanguard Group, Inc. Texas Roadhouse is governed by a board of directors, including CEO Gerald R. Morgan, who took over with the passing of Taylor.

More than 700 Texas Roadhouse restaurants are operating worldwide, and Texas Roadhouse Inc. also owns and operates the chains Bubba's 33 and Jagger's. Taylor's plan for growth focused strongly on leadership development, and franchisees were eventually known as managing partners who shared in profits and were afforded extensive training, coaching, and support. This business model, along with Taylor's other commitments to consistency and quality, proved highly successful for the restaurant group, and although independent franchise ownership is no longer offered in the U.S., the managing partner model is still used.