How Long Peppercorns Really Last — And The Warning Signs To Look For

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Peppercorns are small but mighty fruits that pack a serious punch, but they're often forgotten about in home kitchens. If you're a semi-adventurous home cook, you probably have a container of some type of peppercorn somewhere in your kitchen, bought for a recipe once upon a time and never used again. But there's no better time than now to learn how to use them so you can bring some pizazz to your cooking. Once you dig them out from your spice drawer, however, you'll want to be sure that they're still okay to cook with. While peppercorns don't spoil, they do lose their flavor and aroma, so it's important to know what signs to look for before throwing them in a sauce, seafood, or stir-fry.

If you've been storing your peppercorns in a cool, dark space, and you know they're no more than three or four years old, they're probably perfectly fine to use. Even if you haven't, and you know they're much older than that, your peppercorns are still technically safe to use in your cooking. However, they won't be at their peak quality anymore, and thus they might not possess the potent pop of flavor that they should.

To check if your jar of peppercorns is a no-go, use the smell test. Black peppercorns should smell slightly spicy, warm, and pungent. If they smell flat and clearly don't pack a punch, it's safe to assume that they're no good. Pink peppercorns should have a similar smell but with a more floral undertone, while white peppercorns will smell pretty pungent. Overall, if your peppercorns smell dull and slightly "off," it's best to toss them and buy another jar.