How Long Peppercorns Really Last — And The Warning Signs To Look For
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Peppercorns are small but mighty fruits that pack a serious punch, but they're often forgotten about in home kitchens. If you're a semi-adventurous home cook, you probably have a container of some type of peppercorn somewhere in your kitchen, bought for a recipe once upon a time and never used again. But there's no better time than now to learn how to use them so you can bring some pizazz to your cooking. Once you dig them out from your spice drawer, however, you'll want to be sure that they're still okay to cook with. While peppercorns don't spoil, they do lose their flavor and aroma, so it's important to know what signs to look for before throwing them in a sauce, seafood, or stir-fry.
If you've been storing your peppercorns in a cool, dark space, and you know they're no more than three or four years old, they're probably perfectly fine to use. Even if you haven't, and you know they're much older than that, your peppercorns are still technically safe to use in your cooking. However, they won't be at their peak quality anymore, and thus they might not possess the potent pop of flavor that they should.
To check if your jar of peppercorns is a no-go, use the smell test. Black peppercorns should smell slightly spicy, warm, and pungent. If they smell flat and clearly don't pack a punch, it's safe to assume that they're no good. Pink peppercorns should have a similar smell but with a more floral undertone, while white peppercorns will smell pretty pungent. Overall, if your peppercorns smell dull and slightly "off," it's best to toss them and buy another jar.
Use up those forgotten peppercorns to breathe life into your cooking
If you found a jar of peppercorns that hasn't gone bad, you're one step closer to upgrading your cooking. The easiest and most effective way to use up black peppercorns is, of course, by grinding them up with a pepper grinder, like this one from OXO. If you've been using pre-ground pepper all this time instead of fresh-cracked, you're in for a real treat. Fresh-cracked pepper is so much more flavorful than pre-ground pepper since all of those strong-smelling compounds in the pepper's essential oils are released right as you grind it, providing maximum flavor. Once you start using fresh-cracked pepper, you may never go back — and you may find yourself stocking up on peppercorns next time you're in the spice aisle, too.
Pink peppercorns are a bit less versatile than black peppercorns, but they provide a subtle sweetness, which makes them a unique way to elevate desserts. While you can grind them, it's best to leave them whole or to crush them into coarse pieces. Pink peppercorns pair especially well with dark chocolate, so get creative and add them over anything from pot de creme to chocolate mousse. Additionally, you could add them to your go-to vinaigrette recipe to give it a bright, peppery punch.
White peppercorns have an earthier taste, and they're an especially great addition to mashed potatoes and creamy soups. To make them even more fragrant, toast them on the stove for a few minutes before grinding them. However you choose to utilize those forgotten peppercorns, everyone will be grateful that you pulled them out of hibernation.