Chipotle's Easy Ordering Trick That Gets You More Tacos For Less Money

For those of us on a budget, fast food used to be amazing. But thanks to inflation, what was once considered a value meal at most chains is now easily over $10. And don't get us started on the up-charges for sides, toppings, mobile ordering, and delivery. A takeout habit nowadays can rack up some serious monthly bills. With the help of some clever ordering hacks, however, you can save cash and still enjoy your favorite meals. Case in point: Ordering off the kids' menu at Chipotle.

Instead of ordering double protein on your regular tacos or bowl, order a Kids Build Your Own meal on the side. For about the same price as that extra scoop of protein, around $5.70, you'll get more meat, two toppings, two tortillas, chips, and a drink. It's way cheaper than ordering a decked-out $17+ meal off the regular menu, plus you won't get stiffed on meat portions, which Chipotle is notorious for. Better yet, skip the regular menu altogether and order two kids' meals: You'll get four delicious tacos for way less money.

Depending on how hungry you are — and how frugal you're feeling — this Chipotle ordering hack is worth a shot. Most people have success with this trick on the mobile app, but it should work in person, too. Just walk into that lunch line with one mission: cheap, filling tacos.