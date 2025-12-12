Order This Menu Combo At Chipotle To Make The Perfect Spicy Queso

Chipotle has been around since 1993, so chances are you've had plenty of time to perfect your go-to order. Maybe you get white or brown rice, black or pinto beans, and chicken, steak, carnitas, or some other meat. In most cases, the base of your burrito or bowl is going to kind of taste the same — that is, unless you get a little wild and order a secret menu item like a quesarito, which also recreates a discontinued Taco Bell favorite, a burritodilla, or even some makeshift nachos. But to make your Chipotle order shine even more, level up your sauces for something completely new, super tasty, and creative.

Try the spicy queso, or make a slightly milder version by mixing the queso with the tomatillo-green chili salsa. Or, go wild and shake up the chipotle-honey vinaigrette with sour cream for a tangy, sweet, zesty, and creamy drizzle. Add heat to your salad dressing by pouring some of that tomatillo-red into your vinaigrette. Now that Chipotle is offering zippy red chimichurri sauce, your options for sauce combos have grown exponentially.

Additionally, a little-known Chipotle ordering hack is that you can order a side of literally any menu item that you want. So, this is your chance to mix queso and pinto beans for a cheesy bean dip or sour cream, queso, and corn for a take on esquites (Mexican street corn). And perhaps the most important Chipotle fact to remember is that if you order a vegetarian meal, guacamole is always free.