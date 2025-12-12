Order This Menu Combo At Chipotle To Make The Perfect Spicy Queso
Thanks to social media, there is an abundance of secret menu items at Chipotle that can bring a new spin to your standard burrito or bowl order. Every once in a while, Chipotle will add a new menu item itself, like the red chimichurri sauce and, before that, the queso blanco, which has now become a staple of many orders. But if even the queso blanco is feeling a little bland-o these days, there's a great ordering hack to spice it up.
You probably know all about dragon sauce, which is Chipotle's sour cream mixed with its tomatillo-red chili salsa, aka the spiciest salsa on the menu. But if you want to take your queso to new heights, order a side of the tomatillo-red chili salsa, mix it with the queso blanco, and voilà, spicy queso. The amount of spice you want will determine how much salsa you add. That red stuff can be quite hot, so start slow and taste as you go.
Chipotle's side game is serious business
Chipotle has been around since 1993, so chances are you've had plenty of time to perfect your go-to order. Maybe you get white or brown rice, black or pinto beans, and chicken, steak, carnitas, or some other meat. In most cases, the base of your burrito or bowl is going to kind of taste the same — that is, unless you get a little wild and order a secret menu item like a quesarito, which also recreates a discontinued Taco Bell favorite, a burritodilla, or even some makeshift nachos. But to make your Chipotle order shine even more, level up your sauces for something completely new, super tasty, and creative.
Try the spicy queso, or make a slightly milder version by mixing the queso with the tomatillo-green chili salsa. Or, go wild and shake up the chipotle-honey vinaigrette with sour cream for a tangy, sweet, zesty, and creamy drizzle. Add heat to your salad dressing by pouring some of that tomatillo-red into your vinaigrette. Now that Chipotle is offering zippy red chimichurri sauce, your options for sauce combos have grown exponentially.
Additionally, a little-known Chipotle ordering hack is that you can order a side of literally any menu item that you want. So, this is your chance to mix queso and pinto beans for a cheesy bean dip or sour cream, queso, and corn for a take on esquites (Mexican street corn). And perhaps the most important Chipotle fact to remember is that if you order a vegetarian meal, guacamole is always free.