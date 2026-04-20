People Are Ditching KitchenAid Stand Mixers For A Brand 'Everyone's Recommending'

While kneading dough is a sticking point for KitchenAid, it seems to be where Kenwood mixers shine. The difference comes down to a stronger motor and stainless steel mixing hooks. KitchenAid may have the upper hand on aesthetics (though beauty is in the eye of the beholder), but when it comes to power, Kenwood takes the cake, no contest. Across models, Kenwood mixers are equipped with a 1,000-watt motor, compared to the KitchenAid Artisan's 325-watt motor. Kenwood's design might not be as appealing to some, but it accommodates all that extra power, making it more stable, secure, and stationary compared to KitchenAid's tendency to wobble and walk on the countertop.

Kenwood users can tell the difference. One Reddit user said, "So far, it hasn't been overwhelmed by any of the doughs I've thrown at it." In the same thread, another Kenwood stan said, "I've had my Cooking Chef Major for over 7 years, and I've never had a problem with it. My sister has a KitchenAid, and I always have to chuckle when I compare her dough hook to mine. I also think the Kenwood is much more versatile, considering how much accessories there are for it."

While both brands offer all the essential stand mixer attachments home cooks need, Kenwood isn't bound by an iconic aesthetic design the way KitchenAid is, and it shows. Higher-end models include all sorts of fancy innovations that embrace technology in ways KitchenAid doesn't, including a scale underneath the bowl for precise measuring without dirtying extra dishes, as well as a bowl warmer for proofing dough. Some models even include induction cooking capabilities to temper chocolate or cook up a stir-fry, along with an in-bowl light and an intuitive touchscreen complete with programmed settings and recipes.