You Can Turn Boiled Eggs Into An Appetizer For A Crowd With This Idea

Spend enough time visiting pubs, and you'll come across the concept of beer flights. These are curated samples that let you experience new flavors or styles. The word "flight" is a traditional way to refer to a group of things. While the concept started with drinks in restaurants, it has since expanded to include food. Food flights can be a great idea for party appetizers since they let you present fun twists on a theme. Hard-boiled egg flights have recently taken off as an easy way to get creative with them.

There are no strict rules for egg flights. Just cut boiled eggs in half and dress each half with unique toppings. It's like a spin on the classic deviled egg, but you don't have to remove the yolks and mix with mayo for these. Many home cooks and party hosts have moved beyond deviled eggs to more elaborate flavors and inspirations for egg flights, and creativity is part of the appeal. Even though many flights presented online seem complex and diverse, they're still easy to eat with your fingers, making them ideal party appetizers.

Egg flights can take inspiration from anywhere. Some people have tried peanut butter and jelly, ham and pineapple, and Buldak carbonara ramen. Hot dog-inspired eggs that include a bite-sized wiener plus your favorite condiments are popular, so imagine what you could do with these international hot dog variations. If you can picture it on an egg, it can work in an egg flight.