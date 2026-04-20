The Absolute Best Canned Pea Brand Is Probably Your Go-To For Pumpkin Puree
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Canned peas are often mistaken as a boring vegetable, but it's time to show these legumes some love. Though they may be small, their nutritional value is mighty. They can add more protein, fiber, calcium, and potassium to your diet. Tasting Table set out to rank canned pea brands from worst to best, and our taste tester chose a familiar name, Libby's Sweet Peas, as the top pick. While Libby's is well known for its pumpkin product — which placed second in Tasting Table's ranking of canned pumpkin brands — this canned vegetable brand can certainly boast about its sweet peas, too.
Per Tasting Table's assessment, these peas are the very best buy because of their pleasing flavor and texture, both of which are effectively preserved thanks to a relatively quick canning process. With a light seasoning of simple sugar and sea salt, no preservatives included, and BPA-free cans, the canned peas hold their own with a natural appeal. This is bolstered by a relatively low price point, making them an even more enticing addition to your pantry. Reviews across the internet also praise these canned peas for their versatility and value.
An Amazon customer mentioned, "These peas are very tasty and just the right size for a single person. A minute in the microwave and a small pat of butter." Another shared, "These are great as they are 1 serving & perfect to add to a protein for dinner or lunch for that matter."
Why fans love Libby's canned peas
Several Walmart reviews mention the dishes easily enhanced by Libby's canned sweet peas. One said, "Ever had peas and pasta? If not, you don't know what you're missing! These Peas are perfect for such a dish." Another mentioned using them in a macaroni salad. A reviewer noted, "I like the soft texture. The shells are soft, not hard and crunchy like some brands are. Consistent in size. Delicious in flavor."
Not all customers are as enthused about the canned peas, though. Several Amazon reviews mention difficulty opening the cans. One said, "They're as good as any other canned vegetables. But I have found that any variety of this brand I have ordered through Amazon is a pain in the neck to open." Another suggested, "Would like to see they come in a pop open can instead having to use a can opener."
Once opened, a few cans of Libby's sweet peas can transform into a picture-perfect side dish or a meal. For example, you can make your canned peas the star of a salad by draining them and mixing them up with your favorite greens. Give your canned peas Midwestern flair by adding them to a salad with mayonnaise, shredded cheddar cheese, chopped red onions, and pieces of cooked bacon. Any way you use them, they're the best canned peas to work with.