This Old-School Chicago Italian Spot Earned Anthony Bourdain's Stamp Of Approval

Anthony Bourdain was famous for taking American viewers around the world and into corners of the food world few knew anything about. The man loved an old-school meal as much as anyone. While Bourdain shared his love of off-the-beaten-path street food, and reveled in the diversity of international cuisine, he wasn't shy about touting well-known institutions that still served great food. So, it's no surprise that when he made another stop in Chicago on "Parts Unknown" that he ended up platforming a classic Italian establishment Topo Gigio Ristorante.

Founded in 1988 and located on Wells Street in Old Town Chicago, Topo Gigio is almost stereotypically old-school Italian. It's dark, packed full of white-clothed tables, and the brick and painted plaster walls are covered in the obligatory (but always charming) photos of celebrity guests, including Jerry Seinfeld and former U.S. President Bill Clinton. The portions are big and the menu is filled with familiar Italian American mainstays like cacciatore, parmesan, and saltimbocca, with a few house specials to mix things up.

The only thing helping it stand apart at first would be a big statue of the namesake "Topo Gigio" character, a cartoon mouse that is popular in Italy. As Bourdain puts it in the "Parts Unknown" episode: "Topo Gigio is a massive Italian American joint in the Old Town that serves up much-better-than-you'd-think old-school stuff." Sounds like the perfect Windy City adventure worthy of Bourdain's list of favorite Chicago restaurants.