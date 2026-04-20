The $4 Trader Joe's Frozen Meat That Works In Dozens Of Dinners

Trader Joe's is the place to go for easy meal solutions. Not only does it stock a seemingly endless number of prepared foods, which include wraps, salads, and grab-and-go items, but its frozen foods section is also worthy of note. This particular aisle is our go-to because its options span an array of effort levels. What we mean by that is, if you just want to pop something in the microwave and walk away, you can do that. Or, if you're looking to replace a protein, you can easily find a frozen option that you can reheat and structure your whole meal around. Case in point? The frozen turkey burgers.

These frozen turkey burgers come four to a pack (perfect for feeding the whole family) and are reasonably priced at $3.79 per pack at the time of writing. There's no byproducts or fillers in these burgers — just ground turkey, salt, and rosemary extract. You can cook them straight from frozen, and in no time at all, you can have plump, juicy, high-protein (22 grams per patty, to be exact) turkey burgers at the ready. Plus, the press about them is pretty positive. "They're the only turkey burger I really like. I always have a box in the freezer," said one Reddit user, who cooks them in a cast iron skillet or griddle.