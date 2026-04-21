The Diner-Style California Burger Chain In-N-Out Lovers Need To Try At Least Once

If you love burgers and you live in California, you're spoiled with a plethora of tasty choices. Whether you love a thicker patty or a smash burger, there's no shortage of options in the Golden State, from mom-and-pop shops to regional chains. This includes heavy-hitters like In-N-Out and Habit Burger & Grill, which ranked as the top two burger chains according to Yelp. But one of the most underrated burger chains with a big footprint in California deserves to be tried, at least once, especially if you're a fan of In-N-Out. Farmer Boys, started by five brothers in Perris, California, is a diner-style burger chain that focuses on freshness of ingredients above all.

The Havadjias brothers grew up on a family farm in Cyprus, an island in the Mediterranean Sea, so they know a thing or two about farm-fresh food and value the local farmers who supply their ingredients. In the 1970s, the brothers came to Southern California, eventually opening up a coffee shop in Hollywood and Astro Burger, their first restaurant, in 1979 in Torrance, California as a way to pay for their education. In 1981, the brothers turned a truck stop in Perris into the first Farmer Boys.

By 1995, the brothers had grown the chain to eight locations and by 2003, that number reached 25. Over the next two years, its footprint doubled to 50 locations, including expansion into Nevada. Along the way, it stayed committed to its farm-fresh and locally sourced ethos, even launching "The Natural," a burger free from hormones or antibiotics. In 2021, the first Arizona location was opened. Today, the chain has over 100 restaurants and counting. While the original location is no longer there, the brand it launched continues to grow through franchising while still retaining its mom-and-pop shop feel.