This Southern California Burger Chain Once Rivaled In-N-Out — Fans Say It's Gone Downhill
If we told you there was a place that gave In-N-Out a run for its money, would you believe us? Well, there is — or rather, there was. Fans say this burger chain's heyday rivaled In-N-Out, which is a pretty big claim, considering we gave In-N-Out the top spot in our ranking of 21 American burger chains. Some say the peak was in 1996, while others say in 2003, the burger chain was firing on all cylinders. We're talking about Baker's Drive Thru, a regional joint founded in 1952 in San Bernardino that has had a big impact on fast food, whether you know it or not.
Neal T. Baker was a visionary who helped shaped the fast food landscape we all know and love today. He played a role in helping the McDonald brothers build one of their early restaurants, and he also helped his high school best friend, Glen Bell, get started with a burger stand that would eventually evolve into Taco Bell. Even the founder of Wienerschnitzel crossed paths with Baker, working at Baker's Burgers for a time. That's why California is considered the unofficial birthplace of fast food.
Aside from developing the first twin kitchen concept, where he served burgers and tacos under one roof, and becoming one of the first to offer a solid vegetarian menu, Baker believed in serving a quality burger by staying local. That, and his fear of flying, played a big part of why this chain remained a regional hidden gem, which today has 38 locations. While the Baker's of over a decade ago could go toe to toe with In-N-Out, many fans have fallen out of love with this chain after noticing a decline in quality.
Why Baker's Drive Thru has gone downhill
If you lived in the Inland Empire, the original Baker's Drive Thru was probably one of your favorite fast food spots — but now that's changed, although you can still find other great restaurants in the Inland Empire. On Reddit, the chain is widely criticized for a decline in food quality and a surge in prices. What was the reason for this fall off? Many believe it all started after the founding couple passed away and things got super corporate, despite the business remaining family-owned. The Baker children appointed Jason Talley, Neal Baker's nephew, as CEO. This was the beginning of the end, according to fans.
One of the most glaring signs of the downturn was the drawn-out legal battle between new leadership and former CEO Joe Amlani who claimed he was owed severance after being wrongfully terminated. Since then, fans say just about everything has changed. "No more toasted buns, changed the tortillas, changed the fries, chicken sandwiches are cheap patties now," vents one frustrated Redditor.
But it's not all bad. Some say the spicy ketchup is one of the best things about the chain, even if the original formula may have changed, according to a few discerning customers. While there's still some nostalgic locals who love the chain, some even making long drives to visit their nearest location, the overall consensus is that it's not what it used to be. As one diner bluntly put it on Reddit, "nothing has devastated me more than the empire that once was Baker's." Neal Baker may have been an integral part to the rise of major fast food chains, but his vision has been tarnished to a shadow of what it once was.