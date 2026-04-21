This Southern California Burger Chain Once Rivaled In-N-Out — Fans Say It's Gone Downhill

If we told you there was a place that gave In-N-Out a run for its money, would you believe us? Well, there is — or rather, there was. Fans say this burger chain's heyday rivaled In-N-Out, which is a pretty big claim, considering we gave In-N-Out the top spot in our ranking of 21 American burger chains. Some say the peak was in 1996, while others say in 2003, the burger chain was firing on all cylinders. We're talking about Baker's Drive Thru, a regional joint founded in 1952 in San Bernardino that has had a big impact on fast food, whether you know it or not.

Neal T. Baker was a visionary who helped shaped the fast food landscape we all know and love today. He played a role in helping the McDonald brothers build one of their early restaurants, and he also helped his high school best friend, Glen Bell, get started with a burger stand that would eventually evolve into Taco Bell. Even the founder of Wienerschnitzel crossed paths with Baker, working at Baker's Burgers for a time. That's why California is considered the unofficial birthplace of fast food.

Aside from developing the first twin kitchen concept, where he served burgers and tacos under one roof, and becoming one of the first to offer a solid vegetarian menu, Baker believed in serving a quality burger by staying local. That, and his fear of flying, played a big part of why this chain remained a regional hidden gem, which today has 38 locations. While the Baker's of over a decade ago could go toe to toe with In-N-Out, many fans have fallen out of love with this chain after noticing a decline in quality.