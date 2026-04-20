The Difference Between Crispy And Greasy Fried Fish Isn't What You Think

There's nothing worse than tucking into what you hope to be a salty, crispy-but-juicy fish n' chips dinner and finding that instead, you've got an unappetizing, soggy, greasy pile of mush. If you've ever found yourself in this position (or you just want to ensure that when you're frying fish you never do) it's imperative you follow this one simple rule to making your next fish fry light, fluffy, crispy, and golden on the outside, while maintaining a tender, juicy, and meaty inside. Though uncomplicated to make (in theory), a flawless execution takes practice to master. Of all the determining factors that one might think to blame (the recipe, the amount of oil in the pan, the type of fish), it's the temperature of your oil that ultimately results in crave-worthy fried fish or lackluster slog.

Seasoned chefs understand just how critical using the right temperature can be. Get your oil too hot, run the risk of burned batter and undercooked fish — too cold, and your batter will absorb all that oil, resulting in a greasy, weighed-down mess. Rather, aim for the sweet spot, maintaining an oil temperature of 350 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit,the absolute best oil temperature for perfectly golden fish and chips.

Experts recommend the higher end for smaller, thinner pieces, and lower end for larger, thicker ones. Never drop your fish until the oil has reached this ideal range, keeping in mind that when you add the fish to a pan, it will lower the temperature a bit. You'll also want to check the temperature throughout the frying process, not just at the start.