I Tried And Ranked 8 Levain Cookies

When the desire for a cookie strikes, there's certainly no shortage of options. If you have the ingredients at home, you could easily follow a chocolate chip cookie recipe and whip up a batch all your own. You could also hit up a local bakery, order from mega-chains like Crumbl or Insomnia cookies, or go with Levain Bakery cookies, a perfect in-between for convenience and bakery-level quality.

Known for their over-the-top, thick, rounded appearance, New York City-born Levain cookies are certainly unique when it comes to looks — but what about flavor? I put eight Levain cookie flavors to the taste test, comparing them to see which ones stood out and which ones didn't quite make an impression. Considering how similar all the cookies are in general flavor and texture, my ranking largely came down to a few key factors.

First, I considered the success of the mix-ins and inclusions — did the chocolate chips add the right touch, or were they a little too sweet? Did more unique inclusions, like raisins, nuts, white chips, or even carrots, enhance the cookie or simply feel a bit out of place? Finally, considering that I went into this sampling knowing that I wouldn't find any of the flavors downright bad, my final ranking ultimately came down to personal preference and which cookies I personally felt exceeded my (already high) expectations.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.