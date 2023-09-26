Replace Ermine Frosting With The Tangier Cream Cheese Alternative

Ermine frosting, also known as boiled milk frosting, is a thick and smooth frosting. It's made of thickened milk (which is boiled, as the name would suggest), flour, sugar, and salt, all of which are mixed together and then beaten together with butter. It's less sweet than buttercream frosting, but still plenty sweet enough to work as your frosting for a cake or other desserts.

However, if you're looking for a more dynamic flavor from your frosting, specifically a tangy flavor infused with sweetness, then you may want to opt for a cream cheese frosting alternative instead of an ermine frosting. While you can buy a canned version of cream cheese frosting in the store, it's actually quite simple to make at home.

Most classic cream cheese frosting recipes require just a handful of ingredients: cream cheese, unsalted butter, vanilla, salt, and powdered sugar. First, using a stand mixer, you mix together all of the ingredients except for the powdered sugar. Then, after the ingredients have mixed for about one minute on medium-high and it's nice and creamy, you slowly add in the powdered sugar. And voila — homemade cream cheese frosting is done in just 10 minutes.

So what should you use the cream cheese frosting for?