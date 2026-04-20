Give Nachos A Gooey, Pizza-Inspired Twist With This Nostalgic Freezer-Aisle Favorite

Whether out with friends or spending the night at home, a plate of loaded nachos can make a delicious, fun snack. When you make them yourself, you can be as creative as you like with the toppings. You can go with quick and simple cheese and salsa, or something more complex with shredded chicken and beans. Usually we focus on what goes on top of nachos, but there are creative swaps that replace the chips and change the whole dynamic of the dish. With that in mind, the next time you crave nachos, consider swapping the tortilla chips for pizza rolls.

To ensure that the pizza roll nachos have the right texture, first make them according to the package directions. You can also follow this recipe to make your own pizza rolls. Ideally, you want them to be crispy so you'll have that texture contrast that makes nachos so much fun. For Totino's Pizza Rolls this should only take about 10 minutes.

Once the pizza rolls are finished cooking, pull them from the oven. You want to bring them together on the tray so they're all touching, just like nachos, and then add your toppings. This is where you'd use grated cheese, browned beef, onions, or anything you want to heat up or melt in the oven. Since the pizza rolls are already cooked, this should only take a couple of minutes until the cheese is melted. You don't want to overcook the pizza rolls. Once the cheese is melted to your liking, you can add any cold toppings like diced tomato, sour cream, or green onion.