In-N-Out Doesn't Have Mobile Ordering And Likely Never Will. Here's Why
Of all the major burger chains in the United States, In-N-Out has one of the most remarkably devoted customer bases. Its story began in Baldwin Park, California, when Harry and Esther Snyder opened what In-N-Out calls California's first drive-thru hamburger stand in 1948. After flipping burgers all day, Harry tinkered in his garage at night inventing a two-way speaker box for taking orders straight from customers in their vehicles. With such an enterprising foundation — and exponential growth to 430-plus current In-N-Out restaurants — it would be easy to assume the company fully embraces digital technology, such as mobile ordering. But that's far, far from the truth.
Current owner Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson, granddaughter of the original owners, put it quite simply when asked if mobile-order pickup is something the chain plans to implement. "We have, for sure, had that put in front of us," she said, "and the answer is no." The discussion was part of a President's Speaker Series sponsored by Pepperdine University and posted on YouTube, during which Snyder-Ellingson explained how mobile ordering would essentially diminish the personal connection that the burger chain has with its customers. It could also compromise the fresh ingredients that have defined them from the very beginning.
"The main reason is part of what makes In-N-Out and the experience so special is the interaction and the customer service that we're able to give, the smile, the greeting," she noted. "Just that warmth and feeling, the culture. And so, the mobile ordering will definitely take a piece of that away — and there's also the freshness factor."
In-N-Out sticks to old-fashioned standards
In-N-Out Burger has always felt a bit different from the standard fast-food universe, standing on its own when it comes to change, menus, and ground-breaking technology. The menu is famously simple; the signature red-and-white aesthetic barely changes; and the inevitable drive-thru lines are comforting in an odd sort of way. It somehow feels like part of the ritual, one you don't want to end too quickly. Apparently, plenty of folks agree, as In-N-Out easily took the top spot on Tasting Table's ranked list of the 21 burger chains.
In-N-Out isn't just a place to grab a Double-Double and race away while it's still warm. It's also an experience, like you're part of a secret family — with a secret menu to boot. The thing is, it's not so secret at all, with popular off-menu orders compiled and posted online for all to see, if you know to look. As noted by Snyder-Ellingson in the Pepperdine University interview, people can order anything they want from that unofficial menu, including the once-clandestine "Animal Style" hit featuring a mustard-cooked beef patty and other additions. She admits to definitely "having done some fries animal style in my day."
But the one thing Synder-Ellington sticks to for the private company is resisting many trends now defining modern fast food. "We'll keep doing it the way we've done it for a long, long, way before I was born," she said. There are no complicated, ever-changing menus at In-N-Out, no franchising, no delivery apps, and, of course, no mobile ordering. They're sticking to old-fashioned standards such as fresh hand-cut fries from real potatoes, made-to-order burgers, and the comfort of knowing exactly what you're getting when pulling into the lot with a string of like-minded burger lovers.