In-N-Out Doesn't Have Mobile Ordering And Likely Never Will. Here's Why

Of all the major burger chains in the United States, In-N-Out has one of the most remarkably devoted customer bases. Its story began in Baldwin Park, California, when Harry and Esther Snyder opened what In-N-Out calls California's first drive-thru hamburger stand in 1948. After flipping burgers all day, Harry tinkered in his garage at night inventing a two-way speaker box for taking orders straight from customers in their vehicles. With such an enterprising foundation — and exponential growth to 430-plus current In-N-Out restaurants — it would be easy to assume the company fully embraces digital technology, such as mobile ordering. But that's far, far from the truth.

Current owner Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson, granddaughter of the original owners, put it quite simply when asked if mobile-order pickup is something the chain plans to implement. "We have, for sure, had that put in front of us," she said, "and the answer is no." The discussion was part of a President's Speaker Series sponsored by Pepperdine University and posted on YouTube, during which Snyder-Ellingson explained how mobile ordering would essentially diminish the personal connection that the burger chain has with its customers. It could also compromise the fresh ingredients that have defined them from the very beginning.

"The main reason is part of what makes In-N-Out and the experience so special is the interaction and the customer service that we're able to give, the smile, the greeting," she noted. "Just that warmth and feeling, the culture. And so, the mobile ordering will definitely take a piece of that away — and there's also the freshness factor."