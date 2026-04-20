9 Tips For Cooking Burgers In Your Air Fryer

There's nothing like cooking some burgers on the grill, a cold beverage in hand, while your kids play in the yard or your friends mingle around. Grilled burgers are elite, but sometimes, you may not have access to a grill. And although you can always cook burger patties on a stovetop, the air fryer is also a solid method for making burgers at home if you're looking for more of a hands-off process. But unless you've cooked burgers this way before, there's a lot you can learn to ensure that your air-fried patties come out looking and tasting perfect.

That's why we talked to some air fryer and burger experts to get the top tips for cooking burgers in an air fryer. Clare Andrews, recipe developer and author of The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook; Eric Wychopen, co-founder of Simply Air Fryer; and Mark McShane, chef and food safety expert at Level 3 Food Hygiene Certificate, all provided their insight on how to make the burger of your dreams in arguably the most hands-off way possible. Follow these tips, and you'll wonder why you never thought to air fry your burgers before.