The Important First Step New Cast Iron Pans Need (Even Before Seasoning Them)

One of the most common rules people hear about cast iron is that you should never wash it. The internet is full of resources explaining the importance of seasoning a cast iron pan and warning that washing it can ruin it. That's why it can be surprising to learn that when you buy a brand new cast iron pan, the first thing you should do is wash it with soap and water.

One key fact about cast iron cookware to know right off the bat is that washing it is perfectly fine. Despite what you may have heard about cast iron maintenance, it's a myth that soap will ruin it. Washing your new pan is a very important first step to ensure that it's safe to use. Even though most new cast iron pans come preseasoned from the factory, this step still has to be done before you cook with it the first time. During the manufacturing process, the cast iron could have come in contact with dust, debris, and various chemicals or industrial coatings meant to preserve the metal. The last thing you want is to season a pan with residue on it because that could leach into your food. Use warm water and gently scrub your pan with mild soap, then rinse and dry thoroughly with a paper towel. You can put the pan over medium heat at that point to allow any of the residual moisture to evaporate and then, before it gets too warm, follow our tips to season it again.