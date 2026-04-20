The Important First Step New Cast Iron Pans Need (Even Before Seasoning Them)
One of the most common rules people hear about cast iron is that you should never wash it. The internet is full of resources explaining the importance of seasoning a cast iron pan and warning that washing it can ruin it. That's why it can be surprising to learn that when you buy a brand new cast iron pan, the first thing you should do is wash it with soap and water.
One key fact about cast iron cookware to know right off the bat is that washing it is perfectly fine. Despite what you may have heard about cast iron maintenance, it's a myth that soap will ruin it. Washing your new pan is a very important first step to ensure that it's safe to use. Even though most new cast iron pans come preseasoned from the factory, this step still has to be done before you cook with it the first time. During the manufacturing process, the cast iron could have come in contact with dust, debris, and various chemicals or industrial coatings meant to preserve the metal. The last thing you want is to season a pan with residue on it because that could leach into your food. Use warm water and gently scrub your pan with mild soap, then rinse and dry thoroughly with a paper towel. You can put the pan over medium heat at that point to allow any of the residual moisture to evaporate and then, before it gets too warm, follow our tips to season it again.
You can trust it won't rust
It is safe to gently wash a seasoned cast iron pan because you're not stripping anything away. The protective layer on cast iron pans isn't just oil; it's a hardened coating that develops during seasoning. Using soap and water for normal washing won't remove it. When the pan is seasoned at high temperatures, it undergoes a process called polymerization. The oil bonds with the iron surface to create a hard coating, and it takes more than just soap and water to get that off.
Fears of rust are understandable. Soaking your cast iron can cause it to corrode. That means leaving it in a wet sink or failing to dry it properly can lead to rust. The pan isn't ruined, however. Rust is fairly easy to clean off of cast iron, even by scrubbing it with a piece of tin foil. Once the rust is removed, the pan just needs to be washed and seasoned again. Many people feel it's better to not use soap again on a cast iron pan and to simply wipe it clean and season as needed, but as long as you take care, it's okay to wash when needed.
It's not just cast iron you should wash before first use, either. All cookware has the potential to be contaminated straight from the factory. Chemical coatings to prevent rust, dust, metal fragments, human fingerprints, and more could be all over any item you buy. Give anything a good clean before the first use and, in the case of cast iron, make sure you are maintaining it and seasoning it properly, and it should last for years to come.