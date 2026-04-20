Pouring This Store-Bought Vinaigrette On Steaks Brings Bold Flavor Fast
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Some say salt and pepper are all you need when cooking steak, but if you're looking for a dynamic taste or are working with a less-than-quality cut, you'll want to use a few more ingredients. Steaks don't take too much effort to cook, and infusing them with a better flavor should take the same amount of work. To give steak an instant jolt of flavor, use garlic vinaigrette.
The pantry staple is an affordable find that boosts steak on several fronts. Paul Newman's simple steak marinade starts with a tangy vinaigrette, which helps the meat with both its taste and texture. While the garlic adds an earthy touch, vinegar's acidity helps to break down the tougher parts of the steak, and the oil packs the meat with a tender, juicy bite. If you're short on time, you can drizzle the vinaigrette right on top of the cooked steak and serve. However, marinating it in the vinaigrette allows the ingredients to better permeate its flesh.
To keep things easy, pick a dressing that's already brimming with flavor, like Garlic Expressions' Classic Vinaigrette. Made with apple cider vinegar, pickled garlic, salt, sugar, and spices, you don't need to add anything else when marinating the protein. Add your steak to a resealable bag, followed by enough vinaigrette to cover it completely. After it's sat in the fridge for at least two hours, drain the liquid and sear or grill the steak.
Garlic vinaigrette and simple seasonings instantly elevates steak
If you have a little more time and ingredients to spare, throwing in some other kitchen staples into the vinaigrette creates a well-rounded marinade for steak. A cheap steak tastes expensive with garlic and rosemary, and with the garlic part down via the salad dressing, all you need is a few sprigs of rosemary. Any good garlic dressing makes a great accompaniment with the herb, but roasted garlic varieties add a sweetness that perfectly balances the umami meat.
A squeeze of lemon juice adds a nice zing to the marinade, giving it a lighter taste for steak and salad pairings. Some shredded fresh basil and mint add to the freshness of the marinade. After cooking and slicing the steak, place it atop spring mix, sliced avocados, feta, and cherry tomatoes. You can opt for a citrusy vinaigrette to top off the salad, or stick with garlic for a pungent punch.
When adding steak to a noodle dish, combine the garlic dressing with a dash of Briannas' Honey Ginger Vinaigrette. The sweet heat from the ginger dressing imbues the meat with the perfect flavor for a spicy beef stir fry. Add some soy sauce and a dash of rice vinegar to the marinade, along with some toasted sesame seeds and ground Szechuan pepper.