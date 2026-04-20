Pouring This Store-Bought Vinaigrette On Steaks Brings Bold Flavor Fast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some say salt and pepper are all you need when cooking steak, but if you're looking for a dynamic taste or are working with a less-than-quality cut, you'll want to use a few more ingredients. Steaks don't take too much effort to cook, and infusing them with a better flavor should take the same amount of work. To give steak an instant jolt of flavor, use garlic vinaigrette.

The pantry staple is an affordable find that boosts steak on several fronts. Paul Newman's simple steak marinade starts with a tangy vinaigrette, which helps the meat with both its taste and texture. While the garlic adds an earthy touch, vinegar's acidity helps to break down the tougher parts of the steak, and the oil packs the meat with a tender, juicy bite. If you're short on time, you can drizzle the vinaigrette right on top of the cooked steak and serve. However, marinating it in the vinaigrette allows the ingredients to better permeate its flesh.

To keep things easy, pick a dressing that's already brimming with flavor, like Garlic Expressions' Classic Vinaigrette. Made with apple cider vinegar, pickled garlic, salt, sugar, and spices, you don't need to add anything else when marinating the protein. Add your steak to a resealable bag, followed by enough vinaigrette to cover it completely. After it's sat in the fridge for at least two hours, drain the liquid and sear or grill the steak.