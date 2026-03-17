Paul Newman's Simple Steak Marinade Starts With His Signature Dressing

This simple recipe is actually a wonderful one. The olive oil in the Newman's Own dressing coats the steak in a delicious fat that will be beneficial later when the steak is cooked over high heat. The vinegar in the Newman's Own dressing also helps to not only lend additional flavor to the meat, but acid in the vinegar helps to tenderize the steak as it marinates. The onion and garlic lend aromatic notes to the marinade, and some of those alliums that cling to the steak even after draining the marinade off will get crispy as the steak cooks. This marinade would also work well with chicken, hearty fish, or even vegetables.

If we could improve upon this simple recipe, we'd recommend lightly salting the steak before plunging it into the marinade just to make sure it's well-seasoned, and we also recommend pulling the steak out of the refrigerator a little while before you plan to cook it so it's not ice-cold when it hits the grill. Additionally, a grill is a great way to cook a steak, but instead of broiling it, use a hot cast iron skillet or even a stainless steel skillet if you don't have access to a cast iron pan. You could also switch up the dressing used in the marinade, using something like Newman's Own Italian dressing (one of the best store-bought salad dressings we've tasted). Although if you don't want to run out to the store just for a salad dressing, you could easily make your own vinaigrette at home and use that instead.

Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table and Jalopnik.