The Mess-Free Trick To Give Your Chick-Fil-A Sandwich A Sauced Glaze

Chick-fil-A's signature chicken sandwiches have become a staple fast-food meal for many. And while the menu has branched out to include spicy, grilled, and deluxe versions of the Chick-fil-A sandwich, the OG is still a go-to for tons of customers.

It's just a quality fried chicken breast and two dill pickle chips on a toasted bun. So some prefer to add flavor. You can dip it in sauce, but that can get messy. Instead, try the bag and shake method. One of the many creative Chick-fil-A hacks that are worth a try, this hack removes the chicken from the bun, places the filet in the sandwich bag, then pours the sauce of your choosing into the bag and shakes until it is perfectly coated.

This works with any sauce. From the signature Chick-fil-A sauce to barbecue to honey mustard to Polyneisan and more, tons of flavorful options can level up your sandwich with not only flavor, but also a velvety texture.