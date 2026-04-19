Make Everyone Say Wow At Potlucks With This 2-Ingredient Fruit Dip
What's a cocktail party or gathering without some sort of dip? No matter what type of event you go to, be it a backyard barbecue or a community potluck, there's always sure to be a dipping station at the table, acting almost like an anchor for socializing and small talk. And while onion dips and salsas will always be staples, sometimes it's fun to switch things up. A simple creamy hummus is great, as is a fancy tapenade or elevated seven-layer dip. But if you really want to bring something new to the table, try leaning toward the sweeter side with a fruit dip that requires just two ingredients: cream cheese and marshmallow fluff.
It might sound like a slightly strange pairing, but when mixed together, marshmallow fluff and cream cheese combine to create an indulgent, balanced dip that can be served with a wide variety of bright fruits and sweet treats. The cream cheese creates a rich base, while the fluff helps lighten up the texture and adds a welcome sweetness.
To try it out, whip a packet of your favorite cream cheese with an entire jar of marshmallow fluff until combined. The end product should be smooth and velvety with slight peaks — a beautiful accompaniment to any table.
Serve a fruit dip with a twist
You can whip the dip by hand, but an electric beater will help move things along quicker and prevent any lumps. You'll also make life easier by softening the cream cheese ahead of time. The dip is best served cold, and you can make it advance and store it in the fridge overnight. It should last a few days if you place it in an airtight container.
As for add-ins, a little cinnamon or cocoa powder would amp up the flavor, and you could try sprinkling in some powdered sugar or honey if you want more sweetness. You can also add sprinkles for a fun birthday-themed twist, or try incorporating some strawberry extract or lemon. You can play around with some delicious toppings like caramel, chocolate sauce, or crumble, too.
Serve with any fruits you like: Sliced apples, pineapple, pears, melon — berries might not be as easy to dip, but they will taste delicious with the sweet cream cheese. You could even use the dip as a topping for a gooey brown butter cake or crumble. For an extra treat, serve some graham crackers or buttery sugar cookies with the dip. You'll be the star of the party without breaking a sweat.