Make Everyone Say Wow At Potlucks With This 2-Ingredient Fruit Dip

What's a cocktail party or gathering without some sort of dip? No matter what type of event you go to, be it a backyard barbecue or a community potluck, there's always sure to be a dipping station at the table, acting almost like an anchor for socializing and small talk. And while onion dips and salsas will always be staples, sometimes it's fun to switch things up. A simple creamy hummus is great, as is a fancy tapenade or elevated seven-layer dip. But if you really want to bring something new to the table, try leaning toward the sweeter side with a fruit dip that requires just two ingredients: cream cheese and marshmallow fluff.

It might sound like a slightly strange pairing, but when mixed together, marshmallow fluff and cream cheese combine to create an indulgent, balanced dip that can be served with a wide variety of bright fruits and sweet treats. The cream cheese creates a rich base, while the fluff helps lighten up the texture and adds a welcome sweetness.

To try it out, whip a packet of your favorite cream cheese with an entire jar of marshmallow fluff until combined. The end product should be smooth and velvety with slight peaks — a beautiful accompaniment to any table.