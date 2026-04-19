The Hot Drink Starbucks Won't Deliver (And For Good Reason)

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As obvious as it seems that Starbucks tea drinks are best enjoyed on the spot, on certain days, getting them right at the store just isn't an option. Onto the delivery apps you go — and even then, certain items are still absent from the menu. If you're thinking about the brand's hot tea, you'd be correct. Whether it's Uber Eats or DoorDash, it's highly unlikely that you'll be able to get Starbucks' hot tea delivered straight to your doorstep. The reason has everything to do with quality control.

Although no official information about this has been released, it's speculated by Reddit users in the r/starbucks subreddit that this is due to the nature of the tea. From Royal English Breakfast and Earl Grey to Chamomile Mint Blossom, Starbucks' line of hot brewed tea is made with tea bags. The steep time for these varieties generally varies between two and four minutes — and yes, it does matter a great deal. There's a scientific accuracy in how long you should steep tea.

Over-steeping hot tea will only get you bitterness from the excessive release of tannins (a type of plant compound). It will completely overwhelm the tea's remaining nuances, so instead of a malty, grassy, and herby aroma, the primary taste profile will be a sharp, unpleasant astringency. Thus, delivering hot tea, which could take more than 20 minutes, simply isn't an option at Starbucks.