The Hot Drink Starbucks Won't Deliver (And For Good Reason)
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As obvious as it seems that Starbucks tea drinks are best enjoyed on the spot, on certain days, getting them right at the store just isn't an option. Onto the delivery apps you go — and even then, certain items are still absent from the menu. If you're thinking about the brand's hot tea, you'd be correct. Whether it's Uber Eats or DoorDash, it's highly unlikely that you'll be able to get Starbucks' hot tea delivered straight to your doorstep. The reason has everything to do with quality control.
Although no official information about this has been released, it's speculated by Reddit users in the r/starbucks subreddit that this is due to the nature of the tea. From Royal English Breakfast and Earl Grey to Chamomile Mint Blossom, Starbucks' line of hot brewed tea is made with tea bags. The steep time for these varieties generally varies between two and four minutes — and yes, it does matter a great deal. There's a scientific accuracy in how long you should steep tea.
Over-steeping hot tea will only get you bitterness from the excessive release of tannins (a type of plant compound). It will completely overwhelm the tea's remaining nuances, so instead of a malty, grassy, and herby aroma, the primary taste profile will be a sharp, unpleasant astringency. Thus, delivering hot tea, which could take more than 20 minutes, simply isn't an option at Starbucks.
Here are some things you can do instead
Who knew that ordering hot drinks at Starbucks could be so difficult? It's a good thing that isn't always the case, at least not with its remaining options. While hot tea is off the table, there are two other hot tea lattes that you can still get through delivery. The first one is a matcha latte, which is made with matcha powder. Another beverage you can opt for is a chai latte — also safe for delivery since it uses chai pumps, milk, and syrup. A London Fog latte, however, isn't available because the main ingredient is steeped tea.
Hot coffee, of course, is always an option if all you really need is something hot to sip on. Alternatively, for folks who still want some plain ole' tea, iced tea is the next best thing. You can get any of your favorite fruity or black iced teas — including Passion Tango, Peach Green Tea, and Green Tea, and Black Tea — delivered. They might not have that same comforting warmth or sophisticated aroma as the hot tea, but the light, soothing tea undertone is still there, with a refreshing chill that's delightful in its own way.
If possible, consider other methods that will still allow you to get your hands on a cup of hot Starbucks tea whenever you want. Try Starbucks Pick Up to simply order the drink online and grab it at the store at your earliest convenience. Conversely, you can bring the Starbucks drinks straight into your own kitchen by keeping a few of Starbucks' very own Teavana tea sachets in your pantry. From Royal English Breakfast and Earl Grey to Emperor's Clouds & Mist, you can find just about any Starbucks tea on Amazon or at Walmart and prepare it yourself at home.