This Vintage LA Italian Deli Has Been Serving Up Premium Sandwiches Since The 1920s

While Los Angeles isn't a city that's exactly known for its centuries-old history like many other cities in the United States, there are still plenty of historic and old-school dining spots in LA. From the classic Old Hollywood steakhouse Musso & Frank Grill to the much-debated home of the French dip sandwich, Philippe's, the city of angels does have its fair share of century-old haunts and hangouts. Among those more glamorous mentions is also a humble old-school Italian deli housed in a convenience store in East LA.

Lanza Bros has been serving sandwiches for 100 years, starting in 1926. Other than the century-old Italian deli Bay Cities in Santa Monica, Lanza Brothers Market is the city's second-oldest deli that's still serving Italian sandwiches to hungry crowds. Located in Lincoln Heights, which used to be part of a large Italian neighborhood in the late 1800s and early 1900s, Lanza Brothers Market was opened by John Lanza, an Italian immigrant. Decades later, the market was sold to John Kim, who has kept the beloved deli counter service going. Kim still runs the market with his family, making the trajectory of Lanza Brothers Market a quintessentially multicultural Los Angeles story.

The menu features an Italian Special sandwich that includes ham, Italian salami, mortadella, cappocollo, and cheese, while the rest of the menu offers standard deli sandwiches like turkey breast, honey ham, and roast beef. The deli menu also features homemade chicken noodle and minestrone soups, and also offers a large green salad topped with the deli salad of your choice, like tuna or chicken salad. In true California fashion, you can add avocado to any sandwich. Customers can also ask for a free side of mild or spicy peppers as they pay for their sandwich.