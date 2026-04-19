Meet The Futuristic '60s Oven Model Featured On 'Bewitched'

The television show "Bewitched" ran for 254 episodes between 1964 to 1972, but continued to cast a spell on generations of viewers long after the witch had twitched her nose for the last time. The story tracks the life of Samantha, a witch who marries a mortal man, and struggles between wanting to lead a normal life and using magic to make things easier. While cooking like a normal human was one of the challenges she faced, at least she had one of the best-equipped kitchens of the time to fall back upon. It included a futuristic oven: a 1960s model of the Frigidaire Flair.

The unit looked magical enough to fit right into a witch's kitchen. One of its most eye-catching features was the slide-out stovetop with four burners, though the oven door itself was extremely cool as well, folding upward instead of swinging out like gullwing doors on an overpowered sports car. The Frigidaire Flair also had a control panel from the future. With temperature control (using knobs with the cool labels like "Infinite Heat" and "Speed Heat"), built-in timers, and automated cooking functions, this oven was way ahead of its time.

The cutting-edge oven was not an outlier. There are a whole bunch of vintage kitchen gadgets that no one remembers anymore. The 1960s were, after all, a decade of innovation, and the Frigidaire Flair sat somewhere between the truly pathbreaking (like putting man on the moon) and the utterly bizarre (we're talking experiments with tequila-powered cars).