Using Aluminum Foil Instead Of Parchment? Here's How To Adjust Your Baking

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Do you keep parchment paper on hand in the kitchen? For many, it's one of those kitchen essentials you only realize you are out of right when you need it most. While it's tempting to reach for an alternative like aluminum foil, the two are not ideal replacements for each other. "Parchment is always my first choice for baking," food blogger and cookbook author Alex George tells us. Her blog, Lily P Crumbs, and cookbook, "In the Mood to Bake," are all about encouraging home cooks to embrace their creative side in the kitchen.

It's easy to see why she reaches for parchment paper first for her recipes — it has a food-safe silicone coating that makes it non-stick and heat-resistant up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Granted, you can make aluminum foil non-stick using the crumple hack or by coating it with an oil spray, but even then, foil will affect your baking results. "If you do use foil, it conducts heat much more aggressively than parchment, so your bottoms will brown faster," George explains. Rather than setting a hard and fast rule for swapping parchment for foil, you'll just need to keep a close watch on your baked goods. "My advice would be to lower your oven temperature and start checking for doneness early," George says.