The Best Method For Picking Ripe Peppers Off The Plant — Yes, There Is A Right Way

Growing a fruiting plant from seed to harvest takes time, energy, and care. But the care doesn't stop once it's grown fruit. If you've successfully nurtured a pepper plant to the point where you have ripe peppers, you're probably eager to pluck them off and taste them, but picking them the wrong way can actually damage the plant.

When harvesting peppers, you must use a sharp, sterile tool such as clippers or pruners. Pulling the peppers off by hand can bend or break the branches if the fruit doesn't release easily. A damaged plant will need time to heal and will produce fewer fruit. A sharp tool ensures a clean cut with minimal damage.

Even if you keep your garden tools free of rust, by their very function, they are bound to be dirty. While this doesn't matter so much for trowels or garden forks, it's a problem for cutting tools. Snipping into a stem with dirty pruners can introduce diseases to the plant. Preventing this doesn't need to be complicated; it's a simple matter of sterilizing your tools before you use them.

First, clean off any dirt from your clippers or pruners, then spray or wipe the blades with a disinfectant such as isopropyl alcohol. If you have a lot of tools to clean, you can fill a bucket with water and 10% bleach solution at a 9:1 ratio and leave the tools to soak for 10 minutes before rinsing with clean water.