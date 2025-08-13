This Kitchen Staple Can Keep Dirt And Rust Off Your Garden Tools

Gardening tools are susceptible to the elements, and particularly as the weather gets cooler and fall approaches, it's important to ensure tools are stored correctly. Damage usually happens when gardeners leave tools out when they're still wet, or if they've been left in the rain, covered in soil, or plant debris. To help prevent rust and extend the life of gardening tools, it's essential to clean and dry them thoroughly before applying oil and putting them away.

Although olive oil is great for lubricating gardening tools with, it's not the only oil you could use. Vegetable oils are all just as effective in keeping metal surfaces dry and slowing down corrosion. A spritz of cooking spray, like avocado oil, works wonders; it's easier to store in the garden shed and makes tool maintenance quick, plant-safe, and fuss-free. However, if you are trying to protect tools with wooden handles, it's best to use linseed oil. Boiled linseed oil is superior when it comes to protecting wood finishes, helping to prevent cracking and splinters with everyday use.

Gardeners know how easy it is to lose track of time outside. You head out to grab a few fresh mint leaves, and suddenly you find yourself repotting your tomato plant. If you want to avoid these unexpected gardener-style time lapses, try setting a timer each time you head into the garden. Not only will this help keep you on schedule, but it also serves as a handy reminder to clean, dry, and oil your tools before storing them properly.