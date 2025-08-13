This Kitchen Staple Can Keep Dirt And Rust Off Your Garden Tools
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Gardening takes patience and gardening tools require maintenance; that's why every green thumb appreciates a clever shortcut to make life easier. If you want to keep your gardening tools in good shape, there's a simple trick worth remembering: Rub a thin layer of olive oil on garden tools and lawn mower blades. This helps to prevent rust and dirt build-up and makes future cleaning easier. Even a small splash of olive oil can make a difference in protecting your favorite shovel or secateurs. The power of the oil lies in its rust-inhibiting qualities, as it shields steel from wear and the effects of moisture.
Olive oil has long been a celebrated kitchen staple, and its uses go far beyond the stove. Historically prized for everything from skincare to lamp fuel, this pantry essential, and one of our favorite bread-dipping delights, even offers something for busy gardeners. The process is so simple: After using your garden tools, give them a quick wipe down with a few drops of olive oil, rubbing it over all exposed metal areas.
Oiling and storing tools properly prevents rust
Gardening tools are susceptible to the elements, and particularly as the weather gets cooler and fall approaches, it's important to ensure tools are stored correctly. Damage usually happens when gardeners leave tools out when they're still wet, or if they've been left in the rain, covered in soil, or plant debris. To help prevent rust and extend the life of gardening tools, it's essential to clean and dry them thoroughly before applying oil and putting them away.
Although olive oil is great for lubricating gardening tools with, it's not the only oil you could use. Vegetable oils are all just as effective in keeping metal surfaces dry and slowing down corrosion. A spritz of cooking spray, like avocado oil, works wonders; it's easier to store in the garden shed and makes tool maintenance quick, plant-safe, and fuss-free. However, if you are trying to protect tools with wooden handles, it's best to use linseed oil. Boiled linseed oil is superior when it comes to protecting wood finishes, helping to prevent cracking and splinters with everyday use.
Gardeners know how easy it is to lose track of time outside. You head out to grab a few fresh mint leaves, and suddenly you find yourself repotting your tomato plant. If you want to avoid these unexpected gardener-style time lapses, try setting a timer each time you head into the garden. Not only will this help keep you on schedule, but it also serves as a handy reminder to clean, dry, and oil your tools before storing them properly.