Here's How To Make Perfect Omelets Like IHOP

Omelet making isn't always easy. For some, the knack of it comes easily, while for others, attempting to flip or roll the egg mixture at the moment of its utmost delicacy is to invite disaster. Be honest — how many times have you sat down to a breakfast that started out as an omelet, but ended up as inadvertent scrambled eggs? We won't judge. If this sounds familiar, you may have resigned yourself to a life where diner omelets are your only option — so perhaps it's poetic justice that the folks at IHOP have a trick that may help you muster the perfect omelet in your own kitchen.

In a video on IHOP's TikTok channel, the restaurant's Culinary VP Scott Randolph reveals the diner chain's secret to making the "perfect rolled omelet". To a mixing bowl of whipped raw eggs, Randolph makes a surprising addition — a small amount of IHOP pancake batter, which he then gently whisks into the eggs. Once combined, he pours approximately eight ounces of the egg mixture onto a hot griddle prepped with melted butter. Randolph reveals that IHOP griddle-masters use two spatulas to flip their omelets, which offers greater control over this dicey step in the cooking process.

After squaring the omelet off, Randolph sprinkles on a liberal amount of a cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend, then uses a single spatula to slowly roll the omelet until it is ready to plate, whereupon it is topped with even more cheese. In a different TikTok video, IHOP shows how to make their aptly named Bacon Temptation Omelet. This follows a similar method to maintain the omelet's structural integrity, but includes — as both filling and garnish — white cheese sauce along with the cheddar and Monterey Jack, diced tomatoes, and crispy, custom-cured hickory-smoked bacon.