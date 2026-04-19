Tina Turner's Iconic Cornbread Was Created On A Motel Room Hot Plate

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There's some Tina Turner trivia that only her biggest fans are aware of. For example, she's one of only three women to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice (the others being Carole King and Stevie Nicks). Or that she set the Guinness World Record for the largest paying concert attendance for a solo artist when she drew 188,000 fans to the stadium in Rio de Janeiro in 1988. But belting out timeless classics on tour wasn't always as glamorous a way of life as you might expect. In fact, Turner and her crew would sometimes have to make cornbread in their motel room as going out to eat wasn't an option.

This story goes back to the 1960s, when Jim Crow laws prevented African-Americans from dining wherever they wanted in the South and Midwest. Tina Turner and her husband, Ike, would finish performing their set and head back to their motel room. According to Robbie Montgomery, one of the Ikettes, who travelled with the couple, they'd cook up the cornbread in the hotel room using a hot plate. "I'd pour the batter in the hot skillet, cook it for a bit, put a plate on top of it, and then turn it over onto the plate," Montgomery writes in "Sweetie Pie's Cookbook" (via Anne Byrn Substack). "Then I'd slide that cornbread back into the skillet real gentle so the other side could finish browning up. Once it was done and you tasted a slice, boy, you could die!" It does spound like this motel-made cornbread was simply the best ... which is partly why this hotplate dish associated with the star singer has become iconic.