Florida's Best Donut Shop Is A Family-Owned Paradise For Sweets Fanatics

Donuts are one of America's favorite breakfasts, and donut shops offer every type of donut to satisfy every taste and preference. We recently undertook the delicious task of finding the best donut shops in every state. And not only is the Salty Donut Florida's best donut shop, but we also crowned it one of the best donut places in the U.S..

The Salty Donut began as a passion project between couple Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez who decided to embark on a pop-up donut and coffee business in their native Miami while they were still in college. With the vision of a community-oriented space to enjoy coffee and donuts with friends and family, the couple bought a trailer and began cranking out creative and delicious donuts in a parking lot in the Wynwood neighborhood. After a year of traveling around Miami to spread the word on their delicious donuts, Pizarro and Rodriguez opened a brick and mortar location to cement their dreams and the business has since expanded to numerous locations in Florida, Texas, Georgia, Colorado, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, and Washington DC. The icing on the cake — or more appropriately, the glaze on the donut — is that the couple married, making the Salty Donut a family-owned chain that still makes donuts in small, careful batches. And one glance at the utterly decadent and super inventive donuts on the menu is enough to win anyone's vote for the best donut shop in the country.