Florida's Best Donut Shop Is A Family-Owned Paradise For Sweets Fanatics
Donuts are one of America's favorite breakfasts, and donut shops offer every type of donut to satisfy every taste and preference. We recently undertook the delicious task of finding the best donut shops in every state. And not only is the Salty Donut Florida's best donut shop, but we also crowned it one of the best donut places in the U.S..
The Salty Donut began as a passion project between couple Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez who decided to embark on a pop-up donut and coffee business in their native Miami while they were still in college. With the vision of a community-oriented space to enjoy coffee and donuts with friends and family, the couple bought a trailer and began cranking out creative and delicious donuts in a parking lot in the Wynwood neighborhood. After a year of traveling around Miami to spread the word on their delicious donuts, Pizarro and Rodriguez opened a brick and mortar location to cement their dreams and the business has since expanded to numerous locations in Florida, Texas, Georgia, Colorado, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, and Washington DC. The icing on the cake — or more appropriately, the glaze on the donut — is that the couple married, making the Salty Donut a family-owned chain that still makes donuts in small, careful batches. And one glance at the utterly decadent and super inventive donuts on the menu is enough to win anyone's vote for the best donut shop in the country.
What do customers have to say about the Salty Donut?
With 22 locations and 5 more opening soon, the Salty Donut has now become a bona fide chain. But you can still expect the same good vibes, community feeling, tantalizing coffee and tea drinks, and small-batch artisanal donuts no matter which location you visit. While you can get a classic glazed or a Boston Cream, some stand-out donuts that you won't find anywhere else include creations like a strawberry tres leches donut or a nutella hazelnut crunch donut in Florida or a Texas sheet pan and horchata donut in its namesake state. The chain also offers other decadent staples like a honey butter cinna-bun donut, a pistachio cannoli donut and even vegan and gluten free donuts. The creativity doesn't end there as drinks like a pistachio butter latte and a blueberry soft top matcha are just some of the whimsical coffee and tea items to complete your breakfast order.
As an artisanal donut shop, The Salty Donut is more expensive than your average donut chain like Krispy Kreme, but fans say it's worth the extra expense. One Facebook review for a Florida location said the Salty Donut "totally lived up to the hype...the donut was perfectly soft and rich. The vibe inside was modern, clean, and ordering process easy." A Yelp review for an Austin location thought they had some of the best donuts in town, stating, "they are all creative, rich, and full of amazing flavor."