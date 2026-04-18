The Kirkland Signature Nut Butter You Should Never Leave Costco Without

Costco's Kirkland Signature is the gold standard of private-label store brands. It's not one of those grocery lines that simply mimics staple products just to undercut the price. The Kirkland name comes with the promise of both quality and consistency — the reason why members have clung tight to it for the last 30 years.

Given its popularity, there's a Costco-sized cart's worth of Kirkland products that you'd be remiss to leave off your grocery list. From extra virgin olive oil and sparkling water to rotisserie chicken and basil pesto, everything from essentials to cult-favorite indulgences is covered. And among these heavyhitters, the Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter makes the list as well.

In a recent deep dive of all available Kirkland label nut butters, Tasting Table labeled the creamy almond butter as an absolute must-buy. Reviewer Carmen Varner described the flavor as rich and compelling, noting that despite being made with just roasted almonds, it still delivers a surprising swirl of depth. It's the kind of spread that feels deeply nutty and far from short on flavor. And that praise means a lot coming from someone who doesn't exactly consider herself an almond enthusiast. Varner also made sure to point out that the texture can be a bit gritty and tends to lean more runny at room temperature. However, both of these qualities are to be expected when we're talking about an unadulterated jar of almond butter.