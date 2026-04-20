Texas Roadhouse Vs Outback Steakhouse: This Chain Wins For Best Deal On Ribs

If you're in the mood for finger-lickin' good ribs at an affordable price without waiting a few hours for them to cook at home, then Outback Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse should be at the top of your list. In fact, both took top honors in our ranking of the best chain restaurant ribs. But aside from flavor and texture, which chain restaurant has the better deal? Ribs, even a half-slab, aren't exactly the most budget-friendly item on the menu, but one chain offers a slightly better value than the other.

In the battle between these two top steakhouses, Texas Roadhouse offers cheaper ribs. Based on prices in Bergen County, New Jersey, a half slab of slow-cooked ribs topped with barbecue sauce runs you $19.99 and is served with two sides of your choice. If you're sharing or just extra hungry, a full slab costs $25.99. In comparison, Outback Steakhouse's half-rack baby back ribs come in at $24.29 or $31.99 for a full rack (based on prices in Hudson County, New Jersey). Outback's smoked, brushed, and grilled ribs are also topped with barbecue sauce and served with two sides.

As you can see, Outback's ribs are a little over four dollars more than Texas Roadhouse's for the half order and about five bucks more for the full rack. When ordering at a chain steakhouse, that difference adds up. At Texas Roadhouse, you can order an extra side and still come in under Outback's price for one order of ribs. Or you can add on a kids meal or a dessert and expect to pay a few bucks more compared to Outback's single rib order.