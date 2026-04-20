Texas Roadhouse Vs Outback Steakhouse: This Chain Wins For Best Deal On Ribs
If you're in the mood for finger-lickin' good ribs at an affordable price without waiting a few hours for them to cook at home, then Outback Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse should be at the top of your list. In fact, both took top honors in our ranking of the best chain restaurant ribs. But aside from flavor and texture, which chain restaurant has the better deal? Ribs, even a half-slab, aren't exactly the most budget-friendly item on the menu, but one chain offers a slightly better value than the other.
In the battle between these two top steakhouses, Texas Roadhouse offers cheaper ribs. Based on prices in Bergen County, New Jersey, a half slab of slow-cooked ribs topped with barbecue sauce runs you $19.99 and is served with two sides of your choice. If you're sharing or just extra hungry, a full slab costs $25.99. In comparison, Outback Steakhouse's half-rack baby back ribs come in at $24.29 or $31.99 for a full rack (based on prices in Hudson County, New Jersey). Outback's smoked, brushed, and grilled ribs are also topped with barbecue sauce and served with two sides.
As you can see, Outback's ribs are a little over four dollars more than Texas Roadhouse's for the half order and about five bucks more for the full rack. When ordering at a chain steakhouse, that difference adds up. At Texas Roadhouse, you can order an extra side and still come in under Outback's price for one order of ribs. Or you can add on a kids meal or a dessert and expect to pay a few bucks more compared to Outback's single rib order.
Texas Roadhouse ribs win on value, flavor, and variety
Beyond having the better deal on ribs, Texas Roadhouse also offers more rib combo options to satisfy whatever you're craving. You can choose from options that include a half-rack and either grilled BBQ chicken, chicken critters, sirloin, filet (6-ounce), or a ribeye (12-ounce). Outback only has the option to order standalone ribs, although you can add on soups, salads, or "mates," like grilled shrimp, grilled onions, and sautéed mushrooms. For reference, Texas Roadhouse's ribeye and ribs (half slab) combo costs $33.99, just a couple of more bucks than Outbacks's full rack.
And value isn't the only area where Texas Roadhouse comes out on top. Many claim that the ribs are better, too. We ranked it number one in our chain restaurant ribs ranking, and plenty of online reviews back that up. "For a chain restaurant, I'd say they're pretty damn awesome," one Redditor write. Another Reddit poster described the ribs as having a "beautiful delicious crust" and being "fall-of-the-bone, melt-in-your-mouth tender." Overall, diners think the ribs are consistently good and delicious.
On top of the better ribs, Texas Roadhouse has a generally more favorable reputation among diners. For instance, the experience starts strong with those soft, sweet, and buttery yeast dinner rolls served at the table alongside the cinnamon butter. And then there's the house salad, the basic side dish Texas Roadhouse customers swear by. Or you could go with other fan-favorite sides, including the baked potato and green beans, to name a few. Don't forget about the Texas Roadhouse add-ons worth the money, like the bleu cheese crumbles and grilled shrimp. From sides to the main entrée, Texas Roadhouse offers an overall better deal and experience.