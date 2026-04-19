These Are The Worst Kind Of Ribs To Try Cooking If You're Short On Time

Most Americans love a hearty slab of ribs, but with those long cooking times how often do you actually get to eat them? Even for more relaxed weekend cooking schedules, the hours that it takes to produce good ribs can take them off the table as an option a lot of the time. But not all ribs are created equal in this regard either. There are some kinds that, believe it or not, you can pull together in a few hours, yet others will take up most of your day if you want them perfectly tender. When talking to Verde Farms founder Dana Ehrlich about tips for cooking beef ribs, he admitted they are the worst option for people under a time crunch.

Ehrlich tells us, "unlike other cuts of meat, beef ribs have a lot of cartilage and fat, so everything needs to be cooked low and slow — especially as a full rack." This is because more so than the ribs of pigs, the exterior of the rib area on the cow gets a decent amount of work, and any area of any animal that does a lot of work ends up tougher. In the case of beef ribs they have quite a bit of sinew and connective tissue in the meat, which necessitates a longer cooking time to fully break them down. This is not a matter of personal taste on the texture either. With that connective tissue, and other things like a membrane on the side of beef ribs, if you don't cook beef ribs low and slow for quite a long time, they will be inedibly chewy.