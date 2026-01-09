Where To Find 'Dino Ribs' And What They're Actually Called

You've heard of dinosaur-shaped frozen chicken nuggets. Now, get ready for dino ribs. These huge cuts come from the steer's plate primal section and totally dwarf baby back and short ribs (think 8-12 inches long and two pounds per individual rib). They're the beefy equivalent of the comically large, handheld turkey legs of stereotypical Medieval table spreads. On the palate, dino ribs are rich, savory, and smoky — a profile reminiscent of brisket. In your grip, they're gargantuan, which brings a fun novelty experience to dining.

Technically, dino ribs are called "plate ribs," coming from the same region as short ribs (the plate section). More specifically, they're part of the highly-active serratus ventralis muscle in the chuck primal. This makes dino ribs meatier and fattier than back ribs, an ideal fit for slow-cooking, long-smoking, and braising. As their generous fat ripples melt, that hearty, rich, well-marbled beef becomes ultra-tender when cooked for long enough to break down the tough connective muscular tissue.

Beef dino ribs are customarily cooked as a whole rack. The process typically begins with an allover dry rub coating (your go-to brisket seasoning blend will work perfectly here). Then, the meat is allowed to sit for a prolonged period before enduring a proportionately prolonged cooking period. 6-8 hours on the smoker (low and slow at 225 degrees Fahrenheit), 2-3 hours on the grill, or 3-4 hours in the oven is standard, but depending on preferred techniques, that cooking time can extend even longer.