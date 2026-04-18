These Are The Only 3 US Bakeries With The Michelin Bib Gourmand Distinction

Between online ratings, discussion boards, and old-school word-of-mouth, there are many different ways to find the best spots to eat in a new neighborhood. But in a world where one bad day can trigger a flood of bad reviews, the closest thing you'll get to an objective authority in a highly subjective industry is the Michelin Guide. Among the more interesting facts about the Michelin Guide is that it was launched by the tire manufacturer in 1926 to get folks out of the house and driving to restaurants. According to the official website, three Michelin stars are reserved for "exceptional cuisine," two for "excellent cooking," and one star for "high-quality cooking."

But things changed in 1997 when Michelin introduced a new category: The Bib Gourmand. This category notes restaurants that serve very good food at affordable prices. Per the company website, "While the price threshold varies a little from country to country depending on the cost of living, Inspectors apply the same principle worldwide: great value for money." Apart from the price point and quality of food, these eateries all cook food using simple techniques. You're unlikely to find exponents of molecular gastronomy here. Just simple, satisfying meals at great prices.

In America, the Michelin Guide lists over 1,700 restaurants, bars, bistros and bakeries, out of which 429 have been given the Bib Gourmand distinction. Yet, among these 429 establishments, only three of them are bakeries. Here's a quick look at which U.S.-based bakeries they are — and what makes them special.