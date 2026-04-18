These Are The Only 3 US Bakeries With The Michelin Bib Gourmand Distinction
Between online ratings, discussion boards, and old-school word-of-mouth, there are many different ways to find the best spots to eat in a new neighborhood. But in a world where one bad day can trigger a flood of bad reviews, the closest thing you'll get to an objective authority in a highly subjective industry is the Michelin Guide. Among the more interesting facts about the Michelin Guide is that it was launched by the tire manufacturer in 1926 to get folks out of the house and driving to restaurants. According to the official website, three Michelin stars are reserved for "exceptional cuisine," two for "excellent cooking," and one star for "high-quality cooking."
But things changed in 1997 when Michelin introduced a new category: The Bib Gourmand. This category notes restaurants that serve very good food at affordable prices. Per the company website, "While the price threshold varies a little from country to country depending on the cost of living, Inspectors apply the same principle worldwide: great value for money." Apart from the price point and quality of food, these eateries all cook food using simple techniques. You're unlikely to find exponents of molecular gastronomy here. Just simple, satisfying meals at great prices.
In America, the Michelin Guide lists over 1,700 restaurants, bars, bistros and bakeries, out of which 429 have been given the Bib Gourmand distinction. Yet, among these 429 establishments, only three of them are bakeries. Here's a quick look at which U.S.-based bakeries they are — and what makes them special.
Ellē (Washington, D.C.)
In Washington, D.C., Ellē (pronounced Ell-ee) is where you want to be. Self-described as an "Asian owned/woman owned/family owned" business on its Instagram bio, the bakery is known for its mastery over all things fermented. This operation really pushes the boundaries on grilled cheese on sourdough, serving sourdough loaves with cultured butter and whey caramel at dinner, as well as with honey butter and cantabrian anchovies. Ellē operates as a bright, airy bakery and café during the day before transforming into a full-service restaurant at night.
The Michelin Guide's profile gives a special shout out to the orange carrots with shio-koji, and the Nashville hot duck and buttermilk biscuit combo. Since 2021, Ellē has been awarded the Bib Gourmand for five straight years. It was also named the best new restaurant in The Washington Post's Spring Dining Guide in 2018 and has been a permanent fixture on Washingtonians' own list of best local joints since 2020. Of course, the people love the D.C.-based bakery too.
"Ellē makes the best cakes in the city," wrote one reviewer on Google, "perfect sponge with lightly sweet and delightful texture of buttercreams, mousse, and/or ganache." There's plenty of love for the brand over on Reddit as well. "Ellē makes incredible sourdough, and the best doughnuts I've ever had in my life," one Redditor posted. "Polenta parmesan sourdough and chocolate sesame doughnuts? Greatest back to work gift ever. They run out fast."
Mother (North Carolina)
While the COVID-19 pandemic was a nightmare for the hospitality industry at large, there were some interesting side effects of the lockdown. One of the more pleasant ones was the resurgence of the home baker — and a rediscovery of sourdough bread. Heidi Bass was one of the many nationwide who started baking their own sourdough during the pandemic, falling in love with the complex flavors triggered by the long fermentation process. Unlike other home cooks, Heidi Bass turned this new-found passion into a hugely successful food business that sits proudly on the Michelin Guide's short list of Bib Gourmand-awarded bakeries.
Named after the sourdough starter (aka the "mother dough" or "mother culture"), Mother is in what was once a garage in Asheville, North Carolina. The Michelin Guide describes the bakery as boasting ample outdoor seating and a functional garage door which, when left open, offers a pleasant vibe that seamlessly brings the indoor and outdoor together. The menu looks simple at first, but the complexity reveals itself in the details. The Lamb Burger, for example, features goat cheese, harissa aioli, pickled fennel, while the avocado toast is also topped with cucumbers, daikon radishes, feta and eggs.
"Popped in on my lunch break and had the salmon toast — it was as big as my head," noted one reviewer on Google. "Anywhere else you'd pay the same price for half the food, and it'd be half as good." The user added a special hat tip to the "immaculate vibes and playlist," as well as the friendly staff. A meal at Mother will set you back by $20 to $30, according to several other reviews.
Bachour (Florida)
Located in Coral Gables near Miami, Florida, Bachour is the brainchild of celebrated chef Antonio Bachour. His own culinary journey started at age 14, when he was put in charge of the family bakery in Puerto Rico, but his career really took off after he moved to Miami. In 2012, Tasting Table noticed that his star was on the rise. Since then, he's been named the Best Pastry Chef in the World twice by the Best Chefs Foundation. In 2019, Esquire Magazine dubbed him the "Best Pastry Chef in America." That same year, he opened Bachour.
The menu at Bachour features viennoiserie, tartines, sandwiches, salads, refined main courses, and, unsurprisingly, some incredible pastries. But the restaurant remains dedicated to delivering exceptional food at affordable prices, earning it a Bib Gourmand. The guide recommends starting with something simple — croquettes, tostones, or even a salad — before bingeing on the desserts. "Think mango-passion fruit macarons, flaky croissants striped with vibrant green bands of pistachio, indulgent Parisian flans, and other ornate creations that resemble oranges and raspberries," Michelin Guide notes.
Reviews online back this up, with one patron on Google calling it their "favorite do-it-all spots in Miami," describing Bachour as "part day-time restaurant, part pastry showpiece." This all-round perfection was the theme of another review as well. "We came here for breakfast, and every bite was pure joy," another Google user wrote, deeming the Crab Benedict to be "absolute perfection," the Tuna Salad Sandwich "simple but flawless," and the pastries as "truly world-class."