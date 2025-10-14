For The Healthiest Sourdough, Make Sure To Ferment The Dough This Long

Fermentation is responsible for the delicious, tangy flavor and the perfectly chewy, airy crumb in your favorite sourdough loaves. That's because these loaves rely only on the fermentation of yeast and lactic acid bacteria as natural leavening agents. Research has shown that fermented products are beneficial to health, and that includes fermented grains as well. To reap the health benefits of sourdough, what are the ideal time and temperature requirements? The answer depends on whether you are fermenting at room temperature or higher or if you prefer to ferment in the refrigerator.

Cooler areas, such as the refrigerator, slow down fermentation, while warmer areas, like proofing ovens or climates (ideally between 74 degrees and 76 degrees Fahrenheit), ferment more quickly. That being said, when it comes to making sourdough, more nutritional benefits can be seen in longer fermentation times, ranging anywhere from 12 to 48 hours. That means that doing so in the fridge will give you more control over the overall process. With a longer fermentation, you'll infuse your dough with a more acidic flavor, resulting in a lower pH, a lower glycemic index, and more resistant starch. Just be sure that you don't make these common mistakes when making sourdough.