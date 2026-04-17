If You Order Steak With Texas Roadhouse Family Meals, This Rule Applies
Takeout can totally save you on nights you don't feel like cooking, but it can be expensive, especially if you've got a big group. For a well-rounded and cost-effective dinner, look no further than Texas Roadhouse, whose Family Packs feed a crowd for less than you might think. With nine options to choose from, ranging from a simple cheeseburger pack to an elevated rib-eye pack, there's something for any occasion. If you go for a steak pack, however, you should be aware of one rule that might cause some tension among your party: The temperature of the steak in the Family Packs cannot be customized, and they're all cooked at medium.
While this might be frustrating to some, it makes complete sense. These Family Packs are only offered to-go, and it'd be difficult and time-consuming to prepare three to four steaks of varying temperatures in to-go containers. Plus, the Family Packs at Texas Roadhouse are designed to be convenient, quick, and cheap; customizations would surely slow down the pace in the back-of-house. If you're looking to customize everything you order, you should probably stick to eating inside your local Texas Roadhouse location, but if you're a-okay with a medium-cooked steak, you're golden — and on track to enjoying a pretty good deal.
What to consider before ordering Texas Roadhouse's Family Packs
No matter which Family Pack you choose, you'll receive the same items. A main entree that feeds three to four people, a family-sized Caesar or House salad with dressing, two 16-ounce shareable sides, 12 fresh-baked rolls, and honey cinnamon butter. The prices on each pack vary based on both location and the actual entree. For example, the Ribeye Family Pack is the most expensive, ranging from $64.99-$69.99. However, the Pork Chops Family Pack ranges from $29.99 to $34.99. When you look at the price breakdown per person, each pack is an impressive deal, especially considering the quality of food that you're getting.
In addition to the pricing and the zero-customizations steak rule, before ordering a Family Pack at Texas Roadhouse, you should also keep in mind that it isn't available at every single location, so give your local restaurant a call beforehand to avoid major disappointment. Additionally, there are no drinks included in the meal deal, so think about what drinks or other cocktails you want to try that pair with a steak dinner, and stock up your liquor cabinet before ordering the Family Pack. Regardless of the few considerations, Texas Roadhouse's Family Packs are well-loved by many of its customers. Some even say they end up with leftovers, making this meal deal well worth it.