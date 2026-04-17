If You Order Steak With Texas Roadhouse Family Meals, This Rule Applies

Takeout can totally save you on nights you don't feel like cooking, but it can be expensive, especially if you've got a big group. For a well-rounded and cost-effective dinner, look no further than Texas Roadhouse, whose Family Packs feed a crowd for less than you might think. With nine options to choose from, ranging from a simple cheeseburger pack to an elevated rib-eye pack, there's something for any occasion. If you go for a steak pack, however, you should be aware of one rule that might cause some tension among your party: The temperature of the steak in the Family Packs cannot be customized, and they're all cooked at medium.

While this might be frustrating to some, it makes complete sense. These Family Packs are only offered to-go, and it'd be difficult and time-consuming to prepare three to four steaks of varying temperatures in to-go containers. Plus, the Family Packs at Texas Roadhouse are designed to be convenient, quick, and cheap; customizations would surely slow down the pace in the back-of-house. If you're looking to customize everything you order, you should probably stick to eating inside your local Texas Roadhouse location, but if you're a-okay with a medium-cooked steak, you're golden — and on track to enjoying a pretty good deal.