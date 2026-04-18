Wisconsin's Oldest Cheese Shop Serves One Of America's Smelliest Sandwiches

Even by the standards of America's Dairyland, the city of Monroe, Wisconsin, takes cheese seriously. Located in Green County — which boasts the highest number of cheese factories in the state, which itself produces more cheese than many countries — Monroe is perhaps best known for its production and love of the infamously pungent Limburger cheese. Those curious to try America's smelliest sandwich can find it at the Baumgartner Cheese Store and Tavern, a beloved Monroe institution and one of Wisconsin's most legendary cheese shops, which has been serving Limburger sandwiches since 1931.

You may be be more familiar with Limburger's reputation than the cheese itself. In Mark Twain's comic yarn "The Invalid's Story," the smell of Limburger is mistaken for that of a rotting corpse. Still many others adore the stinky delicacy, arguing that once you get past the smell, which is a product of the bacteria grown on its surface during the aging process, its taste is surprisingly mild and nutty, with a texture similar to brie. As a sign posted within Baumgartner's proclaims: "Limburger — don't eat it with your nose".

A classic Baumgartner Limburger sandwich will include three slices of the cheese on rye bread, along with raw red onion and mustard. It's also often made with Braunschweiger, a German liver paste, and served with a mint on top. Speaking to PBS Wisconsin, one Baumgartner employee admitted it took six months before he was able to eat a whole one.